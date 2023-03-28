Fall of the Sixers | Daily Sport Bulletin

Maybe it’s the popcorn.

If the eternal question to Michael Jordans skill was, is it the shoes? so maybe it’s time to take a closer look at Tyrese Maxeys favorite snack.

Fueled at least in part by popcorn, Maxey has escaped any downturn in play in the Sixers’ last two losing games. Meanwhile, the rest of the team appears to be crumbling due to nagging injuries and NBA scheduling difficulties. These have affected even former league MVP James Harden and current MVP contender Joel Embiid.

With the playoffs secured, the Sixers still need to get back into shape to make a good playoff run.

learn about birds with Jeff McLane Ep 1: The player is ready to play

Everyone knew the Eagles weren’t going to look like the team that went to the Super Bowl, but how much did Howie Roseman do to keep the team competitive?

It’s time to assess all the moves so far, with much of the roster already settled.

At this point in the season, health is at the top of the 76ers’ priority list. They want Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Co. 100%. But that desire is more about the actual playoffs, not the seeding, Embiid and head coach Doc Rivers said. It’s all about the playoffs, said Embiid, who is also right in the middle of the MVP race.

Following: The Sixers and Joel Embiid travel to Denver to take on Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets at 9:30 p.m. Monday in a one-on-one clash of two of the league’s top MVP candidates.

Trea Turners’ arrival in Philadelphia could have consequences beyond her own profit from a $300 million contract. Turners’ presence should make Kyle Schwarber, the reigning National League home run king, an MVP contender for this season and beyond. Schwarber will no longer be in the lead. That, combined with baseball rule changes, opened up an MVP window for the remaining three seasons of the four-year, $79 million deal Schwarber signed in 2022. I think this guy can post big numbers. offense,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. I can see where he hits 46 homers again. He’s going to add a batting average this year because there’s no change. Hopefully he will add some RBI because he has Trea ahead of him. There is a chance that he can put in some really good numbers.

Lefty Darick Hall seems like the go-to first baseman now that Rhys Hoskins is out for the season, but a big right-handed bat is now working at the position.

Don’t know Yunior Mart? Get to know the player who might be just what the team needs right now.

Following: Taijuan Walker makes his last start of the spring at 1:07 p.m. Monday against the Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla.

After signing an eight-year, $50 million deal on opening night, big things were expected of Travis Sanheim.

For the most part this season, however, he’s disappointed. That changed recently, with Sanheim registering three goals, one assist and a plus-5 rating in their last six games. Sanheim hopes to build on their recent momentum and use it as a springboard for next season.

Following: The Flyers conclude their seven-game home game against the Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m., NBCSP).

The Union went an entire season without losing at home and were in fact on the verge of setting the all-time MLS record for a home winning streak through Saturday night against Orlando. It doesn’t matter that Union have been missing nine players, the team has also struggled lately with a slow start to games and it has cost them dearly.

Jonathan Tannenwald breaks down the lessons learned from the loss.

However, there has been some good news in local football as Havertons owner Sinead Farrelly has returned to the pitch professionally after a two-year absence.

In 1971, Howard Porter led Villanova into the national title game against UCLA. Jack Kraft coached Villanova, while John Wooden coached UCLA. The Wildcats fell to the Bruins, 68-62, and Porter was later ruled ineligible for the Most Outstanding Player award he received for the Finals due to signing a pro contract during his tenure. last year. The forward eventually played in the NBA for a decade, including for the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and New York Nets.

What you say about Rhys Hoskins

We asked: Who will step in in the absence of Rhys Hoskins? Among your answers:

Don’t expect Castellanos to step up this coming season. Between last season’s poor performance and pedestrian spring training, this is a modern parish of Lance for the Phillies. Joseph R.

Was very sad to see Rhys’ injury. That being said, there are plenty that can continue to hit home runs: Schwarber, Bohm, JT, to name a few. But the one who really needs to step up is Castellanos. It’s time to see it. Plus, they have a real dilemma about who will be the first baseman every day. I hope this will work. All the best to Rhys for his recovery. Kathy T.

Hoskins’ injury could be a blessing in disguise as it could give the Phillies a long look at Bohm at 1st and Sosa at 3rd, with Hall periodically playing 1st against a right-handed throw. Hopefully Bohm will have a great year at the plate with less pressure on him on the field, playing 1st instead of 3rd. The wild card is whether Sosa can be a consistent hitter playing every day. BillR.

We’ve compiled today’s newsletter using reports from Jonathan Tannenwald, Mike Jensen, Meghann Morhardt, Jeff McLane, Olivia Reiner, Marcus Hayes, Alex Coffey, Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell and Jeff McLane.