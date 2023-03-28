Bombay is Shah Rukh, Delhi is Salman: Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma react to VIRAL post about Bollywood stars





An article about Bollywood celebrities is going viral on Instagram. Shared by Freddy Birdy, the post compares Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others to cities around the world, while specifying the qualities that correspond to cities. Cities are people, the post mentions. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Anushka Sharma are all hearts for this post and reacted to it. Many other Instagram users also commented on the post and compared other cities to celebrities such as Tabu, Hrithik Roshan and Sridevi. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma react to viral Instagram post about Bollywood actors The post shared by Freddy Birdy read, Bombay is Shah Rukh Khan, the city of dreams. Delhi is Salman Khan, the city of gymnasiums and jinns. Kolkatta is Sharmila Tagore, calm, dignified and beautiful. Moreover, he compared Neetu Kapoor to Dubai as both are eternally young. Bangalore is Anushka Sharma, true, beautiful, beautiful, always the perfect vibe and temperature and needs a Virat Kohli to throw her traffic jams out of the park. Arjun Kapoor is Berlin, solid and reliable, read the post. Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor both took to their Instagram Stories to share the post, and dropped heart emojis. Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor commented on Freddy’s post and wrote, Dubai with laughing hearts and emojis. The message compared Kareena Kapoor Khan to her favorite travel destination: Gstaad! Kareena Kapoor is Gstaad, the jet set with her Nawab, both the coolest of the cool, we read. Sharing the post, Kareena wrote on her Instagram story, Gotta be okay with this, with a red heart and star emoji. Tara Sutaria, Ayushmann Khurrana and others dropped hearts on Freddy’s post. Take a look at the post below! Meanwhile, an Instagram user commented, Tabu is Hyderabad, Versatile and Royal, Ranveer Sigh is Maldives, Boho and Chic, Sridevi is Rajasthan, Fascinating and Mysterious, Yash Chopra is Kashmir, Serene and Adorable, AR Rahman is Kerela, moving and rustic. …..Love it, as another comment on the post reads I’m so glad @arjunkapooris on this list. This boy is very underrated. READ ALSO : Anushka Sharma receives a compliment from Karan Johar for her exceptionally stylish look; The actress REACTS

