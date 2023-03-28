State tax on online services? | News, Sports, Jobs

ALBANY — State lawmakers are considering a new tax on streaming entertainment to support public transit infrastructure, as well as a 25-cent package delivery fee and a surcharge on ride-sharing services.

In its budget proposal released last week, the Democratic-controlled Assembly called for an 8% sales tax on digital media subscription services like Netflix, HBO Max, Spotify and Amazon Prime. The tax would be split between a 4% state share and a 4% local share, similar to how sales tax is administered for physical products.

That 4% state share would fund transportation systems, primarily giving millions to the beleaguered New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

They also proposed a state surcharge of 25 cents for package deliveries for online purchases and food delivery services, including restaurant delivery. Medicines, food, diapers and baby formula would not be charged. It would bring in about $300 million in the first year.

Ride-sharing services like Uber or Lyft would also see another surcharge added to every trip to New York, although traditional taxi services would be exempt. These fees could give the MTA an additional $240 million.

Projections indicate that broadcast taxes alone would bring in $29 million for the MTA and $21 million for public transit systems in the rest of the state. The tax would be levied even in areas that do not have mass transit systems.

It comes as the MTA, the nation’s largest transportation agency, faces mounting budget shortfalls. The downstate transit agency has asked for $1 billion for fiscal year 2024 or it would have to raise fares for its fleet of subways, commuter trains and buses by 5.5%. Fare increases at the MTA are notoriously unpopular with millions of New York residents and commuters. The last fare hike was in 2017, but was only for weekly or monthly passes, while one-way tickets have been $2.75 since 2015.

Assembly Republicans universally oppose the measure to levy a new statewide tax and the entire Assembly budget proposal, on the grounds that it requires too much spending.

“These record prices must be paid for one way or another, and the proposed tax on streaming services is just another way for Democrats in Albany to squeeze the middle class out of their hard-earned dollars. earned”, said Assemblyman Kenneth Blankenbush, R-Black River. “Needless to say, I oppose this proposal.”

Assemblyman Scott Gray, R-Watertown, said he also opposes the taxes and fees, especially in the face of a massive rejection by leaders of a proposal to make the collection of the tax permanent sales for the counties.

“It’s dishonest to sit here and impose a tax on streaming when they want to tell counties they won’t make their sales tax permanent,” he said. “These are two different types of messages.”

Deputy D. Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, also opposes the tax. Representing Franklin, Clinton and part of Essex counties, Jones said he supports funding the MTA because it creates transportation manufacturing jobs in his district, but he does not support demand that upstate New Yorkers provide this funding.

“Upstate New Yorkers shouldn’t be responsible for funding MTA, and this streaming service tax proposal would make my constituents pay for something they don’t even use,” he said.

Jones said he would continue to support MTA funding, but in other ways that don’t spread the cost of the local system statewide.

The Assembly bill is just one proposal in the state budget process, and other suggestions for how to fund the MTA have been offered. Governor Kathleen Hochul has proposed raising payroll taxes statewide and raising $700 million, while lawmakers in upstate New York have suggested higher corporate taxes to companies earning more than $5 million per year, up to 9.25%.

Any solution must be developed quickly, as the state budget is due March 31, although Hochul has not ruled out delaying the budget due to his controversial changes to state bail laws.