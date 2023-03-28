Bollywood roundup: Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Armaan Malik, and more…

– Advertisement –

Deepika ignores Ranveer at event, evokes mixed reactions from fans

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently attended an event with her father, legendary Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone and her husband, Ranveer Singh. As the star couple looked dazzling, a video surfaced that left worried fans in awe.

Deepika and Ranveer recently accompanied Prakash Padukone for the Indian Sports Honors event. As they walked past the triggers, Ranveer stretched out his arm to hold Deepika’s hand. However, Deepika completely ignored him and continued to hold her saree.

This, however, was not well received by fans. Their fans took to the comments section and wrote, “Deepika gusse mai hai. Usne hath nahi pakda (Deepika looks angry. She didn’t hold his hand).

Another user joked about Ranveer’s quirky clothing choices, writing, “Deepika couldn’t recognize him in normal (sic) clothes.”

Some of their fans also defended them. “People she may not be mad at, she’s a different personality and an individual in her own right, why does she need to hold a man’s hand and still be on display like a trophy,” one fan asked. “She’s just trying to manage her outfit. And he’s a gentleman about it,” another commented.

Ajay Devgn: In the early 90s, directors gave an idea of ​​a scene without a script

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recalled the 90s era and shared how he made several movies without even getting the proper script.

He also shared his experiences when the writer came in to narrate and they acted out their script as if they were auditioning.

Ajay, who delivered several hits in the 90s including ‘Phool Aur Kaante’, ‘Jigar’, ‘Suhaag’, ‘Diljale’, ‘Pyar To Hona Hi Tha’, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, among others, has made a comparison of that era to today, and said that in some eras he was given an idea of ​​a particular scene without a specific storyline.

He said, “In the early 90s, it was not uncommon for directors to give actors a general idea of ​​the scene and then allow them to improvise their lines and actions without a specific script. I even acted in such films.

Ajay comes with Tabu and Deepak Dobriyal to promote their movie ‘Bholaa’ on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

He shared his experience of how some writers sometimes act out an entire scene while explaining it to the actor as if they were giving an audition.

He added, “I’ve been through this many times when directors or writers came to me and started telling the story. However, during the storytelling, they started acting out certain scenes as if they were auditioning for the part themselves.

“The Kapil Sharma Show” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

After ‘Madhurame’, Armaan Malik talks about how difficult it was to sing in Telugu

Mumbai– Popular singer Armaan Malik talked about his latest romantic track, “Madhurame,” which is composed and arranged by Sukumar Pammi with lyrics by Shreemani. He also talked about the challenges of singing a song in Telugu and shared his experience of working with Sukumar and Shreemani.

He said, “Singing ‘Madhurame’ for Sukumar Pammi and Shreemani was truly a delight. It’s very rare that a composition grabs you on the very first listen and ‘Madhurame’ was that track for me. I’m glad I got to use a combination of my softer natural tone for the majority of this song and the open-throated vibe for the higher notes.

Armaan had sung a number of melodious tracks and given several hits like “Main Hoon Hero Tera” for the 2015 movie “Hero”, “Kwahishein” for Madhur Bhandarkar’s “Calendar Girls”, and recently he recorded an English single “ You” in collaboration with Arista Records. He also sang for some of the latest releases such as “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, “Major” and many more.

The singer, who debuted with the song “Bum Bum Bole” in “Taare Zameen Par,” said how difficult it was to sing a song in a regional language.

“It’s always a challenge to sing songs in the South, not because of the diction surprisingly, but because of the complex melodies they make there. It’s as if I became a student again. Learn and humble myself every time I get interested in these compositions,” he added.

Vardhan Ketkar on Directing Aditya Roy Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in “Gumraah”

Mumbai– Rookie director Vardhan Ketkar, who served as an assistant director on films like “Dabangg”, “Mubarakan”, “Brothers” and many more, shared his experience working with Aditya Roy Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in his debut film” Gumrah”.

Vardhan said: “It was a huge responsibility but the way these guys behaved made my life easier. Working on this project was like a dream come true and since the trailer is now out, it feels like another dream come true. It was the greatest experience of my life that I cannot even describe in words.

“You can imagine my nervousness about being my first film with such talented actors and I’m really grateful for that. With Aditya, he’s so involved and prepared with the script that he challenges me to do better. Mrunal completely dives in and has confidence in the process and she did a great job. So I really had a great experience working with all the actors. It’s a team game that only makes a movie happens and everyone’s involvement makes it the best it can be.

“Gumraah” stars Aditya Roy Kapur in a dual role with Mrunal Thakur trying out the cop role for the first time.

Aditya also added, “We did so many night shoots in the movie but Vardhan was always energetic even in the morning, he never fell asleep. Vardhan did a great job writing two characters who felt different.

Mrunal praised the director and said, “He is one of the directors who is very focused and very clear in his mind about what he wants from his actors and what kind of takes he needs. There were times when I went to him saying I don’t think I can do this he motivated me saying you got it sometimes my voice was soft and he always reminded me of d be tough as a policeman.(IANS)