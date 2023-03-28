Entertainment
Avengers 5 Lead Actor Receives Backlash After Arrest
Following Jonathan Majors’ arrest on Saturday, the actor received major backlash online, being tagged among other things “a vicious, cruel and abusive human being.”
Kang actor highly praised for his performance in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and is about to be the star of Avengers: Kang Dynastywas arrested in New York for physically assaulting his girlfriend.
Majors and his representatives claim he is innocent and the actor is currently out of custody.
With this news, however, Twitter users began to speak out against the majors.
The disturbing allegations of Jonathan Majors
When news of Jonathan Majors’ arrest broke, Twitter users began to air their views on the avengers 5 actor.
Back in February, the filmmaker A B Allen tweeted about a beloved “actor…who, in reality, is a vicious, cruel and abusive human being:”
“There is one actor in particular, relatively new to the scene, who Twitter has fallen madly in love with and who, in reality, is a vicious, cruel and abusive human being, both professionally and in his personal life, and every new viral craving tweet about him drives me crazy.”
Following news of Majors’ arrest, an user tweeted “Now we know who that tweet was about,” with a screenshot of AB Allen’s previous post. Allen then just answered “Ding/Ding/Ding/Ding.”
When asked why the user won’t share anymore, when the general public seems to see evidence of what has been posted, A B Allen explained that he “would still expose the people who were injured:”
“Details of what *I* know unfortunately would still expose people who have been harmed and deserve to not be part of a wider media investigation if they don’t want to. So I won’t go into the details. But now y’all know what his ~deal~ is, so.”
Society Theater co-founder and Broadway actor/director Tim Nicolai offered support on Twitter in posts that have since been made private, sharing that “It’s strangely a relief to know that other humans were out there who understand.”
Nicolai went on to say that many in the Yale and New York communities later clarified that they were 2012-2017 NYU/Juilliard/Yale graduates consider the actor “a sociopath and an aggressor:”
“I’m just going to say this about Jonathan Majors and be done with it: People at Yale and the wider NYC community have known him for years. He’s a sociopath and an abuser and that’s how practically everyone is talking about him. It’s a shame it took so long for him to be exposed.”
In response to comments about why it seems people shut up if they knew this about Majors, Nicolai explain This “People have tried…It’s both horrible to know he’s still doing this and also a relief that he may never find again:”
“I already see a bunch of why didn’t you do anything?! People, people tried. In the end, a victim had to come forward. It’s both horrible to know that he still does that and also a relief that he may never find again.”
Nicolai did not want to expose people who want to keep quiet:
“A group of us are close to people (and sometimes multiple people) that they’ve hurt directly. I don’t know if they’ll talk about it. It’s entirely their decision.”
Nicolai explain This “If casting directors like you, that’s the motto. But nobody would call their exes, gfs back then, directors, teachers. They just don’t do that.”
The actor then shared this “Literally people [Jonathan Majors] did this to text me right now. That’s not what I heard.'”
Disney and Marvel Studios have yet to officially comment on the Avengers: Kang Dynasty the arrest of the star.
