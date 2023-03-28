Entertainment
D&Ds Reg-Jean Page Says Playing Diablo, JRPGs Made Him An Actor
In the weeks leading up to filming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Thieves, Wizards of the Coast editor Sarra Scherb gathered stars Reg-Jean Page, Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis and Justice Smith and directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein around a table for a one- special D&D shot of a party being chased through a bottomless pit by a sentient drilling machine. Obviously.
Everyone played the character classes of their characters in the movie Page as a Paladin, Pine as a Bard, Rodriguez as a Barbarian, Lillis as a Druid, Smith as a Wizard, and Daley and Goldstein as a two-headed bird. According to Page, the band found an immediate rhythm.
We were playing all of our characters, feeling that vibe, seeing how you could push the other characters, what kind of energy they brought to it [D&D] is just an improv game for actors, you know? the actor tells Polygon. And learn that if you do anything crazy, you got Chris Pine sitting next to [you]he’ll take that ball and run with it, hell throw it across the table, and you’ve got Michelle Rodriguez to knock it out of the park. […] That’s what we started on set with, the idea that if we were having a good time, if we were creative, if we inhabited this world in that spirit of fun, that’s what we wanted to get out of the screen.
Right now, Page is the epitome of classy leading man. After breaking out as the much desired Simon Basset on Netflixs Bridgertonthe 34-year-old British-Zimbabwean actor was immediately cast to star alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in The gray manthen thrown into the circle of speculation as an obvious choice for a James Bond reboot. Her honor among thieves The character, Far Holier Than Thou paladin Xenk Yendar, is another dashing role, though it’s given Page more swordplay and screen time with the Tabaxi babies than his previous roles. (Unless we missed those of The gray manin which case we will propose a correction.)
Contrary to its past which borders on the action-show, honor among thieves enjoys the light-hearted charisma that made Page a star on Bridgerton. But it also gives him a chance to cash in on his gaming credit life. If there’s any confusion, Page is, and we say this with absolute love, a big nerd. And when we reminisce about his days playing Diablo games, he immediately flashes back to his days descending under Tristram and battling hell.
I lost like half my teenage years to Diablo, he says. Diablo was the crack of my day. I lost one plot night sessions at this game.
Page says he was drawn to the Diablo series because he likes things that free my mind and imagination. And wouldn’t you know it, its Diablo 2 class of choice was paladin.
I liked this mix between support classes and hero classes, he says with total authority. I liked that I could do a little healing, a little support, a little buff, but also I could kind of burn myself into my armor and do a little hack-and-slash. I love having my cake and eating it.
Page was not a one-franchise kid. Although he bounced from England to Harare, Zimbabwe and then back to London for drama school, he clocked hours on a number of foundational JRPGs. breath of fire, the trigger of a stopwatch, Final Fantasy games, Lufia, anything I could get my hands on, he said. These are the hours of my youth. This is what forged me.
Page was forged in the fires of the games of the late 90s and early 2000s, and today, she brings that institutional knowledge to all of Dungeons & Dragons. He says playing Diablo games has absolutely affected the way he thinks about and looks at roles, honor among thieves included.
It’s just learning that everything is: how can you create the most fantastical and unusual world to share with an audience? How can you spark your imagination and create a space where you can think of things that will bring joy to an audience? This is the heart of this film. What this experience has given me is the knowledge that Dungeons & Dragons is not about dragons or magic swords. Yeah, that’s all there, but it’s about the feeling you get when you’re gathered around a table with your friends and these crazy things are happening that no one outside of that room will ever understand again, but laugh and talk about it for weeks afterwards. If you get that feeling in the audience, that’s what they were aiming for.
With Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Thieves locked and ready for theaters, there’s only one big question left: Will Page will star Diablo 4 when does it fall in june?
I’m walking away, man, he said with a bold laugh. I have done my time. I got a job! I have to hold it down.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Thieves hits theaters on March 31.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.polygon.com/23657732/rege-jean-page-dnd-dungeons-dragons-honor-among-thieves-interview-diablo
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Partygate investigation: Sir Patrick Vallance takes aim at Boris Johnson as he says COVID rules were ‘for everyone’ | Political news
- Actor Jonathan Majors arrested for domestic violence in New York
- Lorusso’s blast lifts Terps over Georgetown, 10-7
- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has accused Russia of “radiation blackmail of the world”.
- Breast Cancer Research: New Gene Identified
- Actor Jonathan Majors arrested for assault
- Inside a lab that studies babies and touch screens
- How to Use Prune Juice for Constipation, According to a Nutritionist
- MCU actor ‘Kang the Conqueror’ Jonathan Majors arrested in New York for assaulting a woman
- No. 2 Penn State Men’s Hockey Drops 2-1 Heartbreaker to No. 1 Michigan in NCAA Regional Final
- Facing death from cancer made me appreciate my loved ones
- Jonathan Majors charged with assault and harassment after alleged domestic dispute | Movies