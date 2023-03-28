D&Ds Reg-Jean Page Says Playing Diablo, JRPGs Made Him An Actor

In the weeks leading up to filming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Thieves, Wizards of the Coast editor Sarra Scherb gathered stars Reg-Jean Page, Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis and Justice Smith and directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein around a table for a one- special D&D shot of a party being chased through a bottomless pit by a sentient drilling machine. Obviously.

Everyone played the character classes of their characters in the movie Page as a Paladin, Pine as a Bard, Rodriguez as a Barbarian, Lillis as a Druid, Smith as a Wizard, and Daley and Goldstein as a two-headed bird. According to Page, the band found an immediate rhythm.

We were playing all of our characters, feeling that vibe, seeing how you could push the other characters, what kind of energy they brought to it [D&D] is just an improv game for actors, you know? the actor tells Polygon. And learn that if you do anything crazy, you got Chris Pine sitting next to [you]he’ll take that ball and run with it, hell throw it across the table, and you’ve got Michelle Rodriguez to knock it out of the park. […] That’s what we started on set with, the idea that if we were having a good time, if we were creative, if we inhabited this world in that spirit of fun, that’s what we wanted to get out of the screen.

Image: Paramount Pictures/eOne

Right now, Page is the epitome of classy leading man. After breaking out as the much desired Simon Basset on Netflixs Bridgertonthe 34-year-old British-Zimbabwean actor was immediately cast to star alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in The gray manthen thrown into the circle of speculation as an obvious choice for a James Bond reboot. Her honor among thieves The character, Far Holier Than Thou paladin Xenk Yendar, is another dashing role, though it’s given Page more swordplay and screen time with the Tabaxi babies than his previous roles. (Unless we missed those of The gray manin which case we will propose a correction.)

Contrary to its past which borders on the action-show, honor among thieves enjoys the light-hearted charisma that made Page a star on Bridgerton. But it also gives him a chance to cash in on his gaming credit life. If there’s any confusion, Page is, and we say this with absolute love, a big nerd. And when we reminisce about his days playing Diablo games, he immediately flashes back to his days descending under Tristram and battling hell.

I lost like half my teenage years to Diablo, he says. Diablo was the crack of my day. I lost one plot night sessions at this game.

Page says he was drawn to the Diablo series because he likes things that free my mind and imagination. And wouldn’t you know it, its Diablo 2 class of choice was paladin.

Photo: Aidan Monaghan/Paramount Pictures

I liked this mix between support classes and hero classes, he says with total authority. I liked that I could do a little healing, a little support, a little buff, but also I could kind of burn myself into my armor and do a little hack-and-slash. I love having my cake and eating it.

Page was not a one-franchise kid. Although he bounced from England to Harare, Zimbabwe and then back to London for drama school, he clocked hours on a number of foundational JRPGs. breath of fire, the trigger of a stopwatch, Final Fantasy games, Lufia, anything I could get my hands on, he said. These are the hours of my youth. This is what forged me.

Page was forged in the fires of the games of the late 90s and early 2000s, and today, she brings that institutional knowledge to all of Dungeons & Dragons. He says playing Diablo games has absolutely affected the way he thinks about and looks at roles, honor among thieves included.

It’s just learning that everything is: how can you create the most fantastical and unusual world to share with an audience? How can you spark your imagination and create a space where you can think of things that will bring joy to an audience? This is the heart of this film. What this experience has given me is the knowledge that Dungeons & Dragons is not about dragons or magic swords. Yeah, that’s all there, but it’s about the feeling you get when you’re gathered around a table with your friends and these crazy things are happening that no one outside of that room will ever understand again, but laugh and talk about it for weeks afterwards. If you get that feeling in the audience, that’s what they were aiming for.

With Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Thieves locked and ready for theaters, there’s only one big question left: Will Page will star Diablo 4 when does it fall in june?

I’m walking away, man, he said with a bold laugh. I have done my time. I got a job! I have to hold it down.