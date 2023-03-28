NYT Crossword Answers: Actor Jannings Who Won First Best Actor Oscar





Jump to: tricky clues | Today’s theme TUESDAY PUZZLE Congratulations to Daniel Kantor and Jay Kaskel, the makers of today’s puzzle. This is Mr. Kantor’s 13th New York Times puzzle and Mr. Kaskels’ 12th, and is their seventh collaboration. For me, this puzzle played a little rough for a Tuesday. There were a few entries and clues that I came across, although when I looked at the grid for writing the Tricky Clues section, I could only identify a few to write about. It’s funny how it goes: as a solver, you sometimes find yourself on the wrong wavelength for a puzzle. And that’s OK! Puzzles often reflect the voices and experiences of their builders, so while a given crossword may not resonate with me, I always appreciate understanding what makes builders tick. Let’s take a look at some of the clues that could slow down a new solver. tricky clues 23A. A Swiss peak is an alpe, but the Suisse peak index uses the French word for Swiss, letting you know that the answer should also be in French: ALPE.

46A. More French! Yours, in Tours (which is a city in France) is A TOI. 57A. I never really understood the phrase dead as a doornail, but I knew it well enough to know that the answer to Like a doornail says must be DEAD. But this clue made me wonder: Why are door nails the epitome of dead things? Surely there are other inanimate objects that are also dead. Luckily for all of us, the internet (as is often the case) has provided the answer:

25D. Chichi and TONY both mean something like elegant and elegant, although I understand that chichi is elegant in a pretentious way, while TONY doesn’t have that connotation. 50D. The figure drawing index? refers not to a sketch of a people figure but rather to a sketch on a figure of people, otherwise known as a TATTOO. Today’s theme This puzzle has five non-verbal theme entries that are populated via the bracketed convention I described yesterday. As a reminder, clues in brackets, like those in today’s topic entries, indicate that the response will be an action, sound, gesture, or some other form of nonverbal communication. The clues for the five thematic entries describe what each gesture is supposed to convey: 17A. EYEBROW WIPER: [Phew! That was close!] This one is particularly suggestive of a silly, over-the-top gesture of relief that, in my experience, is usually a bit sarcastic or facetious.

26A. KNEE: [Har-har-har!] This one could also be facetious! I think real KNEE SLAPs often come in the form of multiple slaps, so a singular KNEE SLAP could mean a nice attempt at humor! The sarcastic sound of the hint [Har-har-har!] reinforces this interpretation for me.

40A. EYE ROLLS: [Puh-lease!] I appreciate the precision of this index, which conveys very well the mixture of frustration and slight disbelief that an EYE ROLL is supposed to express.

51A. FACE PALM: [Doh!] We see doh in crosswords as an entry all the time, often with a reference to Homer Simpson, who is known for using the exclamation mark. In fact, my favorite clue for doh is Homeric cry?, which sounds like an exclamation found in an epic poem.

64A. FIST IN THE AIR: [Woo-hoo!] I had FIST BUMP here for a while, which slowed the final turn of my resolve. This is a solid set of gestures with a nice symmetry. Each entry is either eight-letter and paired with another eight-letter word, or, in the case of EYE ROLL, seven-letter and unpaired because it is in the middle of the grid. Readers, I challenge you to think of more gestures that could fit into a crossword, then suggest a verbal interpretation for each in the comments.

To manufacturers, I say THUMBS UP: [Way to go!]. Manufacturer’s remarks With most crossword puzzles, it is the solved written word(s) that becomes the end goal. With this puzzle, the written clues and answers are ultimately subordinated to the unwritten, non-verbal. It’s those gestures that, in the end, despise the written word (with a roll of the eyes), reminding us that a simple gesture can communicate much more effectively. Yes, the written words are there, but only to serve the non-verbal, the unwritten. We found this idea amusing, and even amusing. After some back and forth with the editorial team, we were able to get a thumbs up on a grid and fill in which hopefully wouldn’t cause too many solvers scratch your head. Want to submit a crossword puzzle to The New York Times? The New York Times Crossword has an open submission system, and you can submit your puzzles online. For tips on how to get started, read our series, How to Make a Crossword Puzzle. The tipping point Resolution almost done but need a bit more help? We have what you need. Spoiler alert: Subscribers can view the answer key. Trying to return to the main gameplay page? You can find it here.

