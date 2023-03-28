Jonathan Majors arrested in New York for assault, says NYPD spokesperson – The Hollywood Reporter





Jonathan Majors was arrested and charged with multiple misdemeanors on Saturday after being accused of assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute. The actor was arrested Saturday on suspicion of strangulation, assault and harassment in Chelsea, a neighborhood in Manhattan, according to a spokesperson for the New York Police Department. The woman sustained minor head and neck injuries and was taken to hospital, police said. Majors was no longer in custody Saturday night and was charged by the Manhattan District Attorney on Sunday with two counts of third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment, attempted third-degree assault and second degree harassment. The judge granted a limited protective order and that the actor be released on his own recognizance after prosecutors requested a supervised release and a full protective order. “Jonathan Majors is totally innocent and there is evidence that he was the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” said the actor’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry. The Hollywood Reporter in a statement on Sunday. “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the district attorney in the hope that all charges will be dropped shortly.” Video footage from the vehicle where the incident occurred, as well as witness testimony and alleged statements from the woman recanting her allegations are among the evidence noted by Majors’ attorney that is being collected. The statement also alleges that the alteration was the result of a mental health incident involving the woman. “All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her at all,” Chaudhry added. “The NYPD is obligated to make an arrest in these situations, and that’s the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested.” THR contacted the NYPD to comment on Chaudry’s statement. A rep for the actor previously said THR“He did nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up. Police said they responded to a 911 call to a Chelsea apartment where a 33-year-old man was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. “The victim informed police that she had been assaulted. Officers took the 33-year-old man into custody without incident,” according to the statement, which identified the man as Majors. Chaudhry said Tuesday it was his client who made the call. His statement reads, in part: “It was Mr. Majors who called 911 due to concerns for his mental health.” According to the district attorney’s complaint, the woman alleges that Majors struck her “in the face with an open hand, causing her significant pain and a laceration behind her ear”, grabbed “her hand, causing swelling, bruising and significant pain to his finger” and “put his hand on his neck, causing him bruising and significant pain.” Majors is one of the most in-demand actors working today. He has long-term plans with Marvel Studios to play Kang, the central villain of the studio’s upcoming Phase Six that will headline Avengers: Kang Dynastydated May 2, 2025. He recently appeared as Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and is rumored to appear in season two of Lokiexpected later this year. Earlier this week, Searchlight set an award date of December 8 for its Sundance drama Dreams Magazine, in which he plays a bodybuilder. Her previous credits include the HBO drama Lovecraft Country, western The more they fall and the Korean War Aviation Feature Dedication. Aaron Couch contributed to this story. March 26, 9:10 a.m. Updated with statement from Jonathan Majors attorney Priya Chaudhry.

March 27, 1:50 p.m. Updated with details on the DA Complaint Fee.

March 28, 7:30 a.m. Updated to include Chaudhry’s statement on the 911 call. This story was originally published on March 25 at 5:02 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/jonathan-majors-arrested-new-york-city-assault-strangulation-1235360852/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related