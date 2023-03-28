US Army pulls Jonathan Majors ads after arrest for assault





The US military has suspended its ad campaign featuring Jonathan Majors in response to the actor’s arrest on Saturday for an alleged assault. The two “Be All You Can Be” commercials featuring Majors as the on-screen narrator were pulled on Sunday. The US Army plans to continue running additional ads in the campaign, maintaining a digital presence as well as a prominent position in broadcasts of the NCAA March Madness Tournament. Advertisements featuring majors still aired on NCAA broadcasts on Saturday night. “The U.S. military is aware of Jonathan Majors’ arrest and we are deeply concerned about the allegations surrounding his arrest,” Laura DeFrancisco, head of public affairs for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office, confirmed in a statement. “We recently published two advertisements in which Mr. Majors appears. Although Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, caution dictates that we are withdrawing our advertisements until the investigation into these allegations is complete. The multimillion-dollar “Be All You Can Be” campaign was widely seen as a renewed effort by the U.S. military to bounce back from its worst recruiting year in recent history. In 2022, the organization enrolled around 45,000 people, 25% below its targets. Centering the ad campaign on a celebrity like Majors reflected an effort to renew enthusiasm for the military among young Americans. Majors, who has enjoyed a reputation as a rising star in Hollywood, is the star of recent hit releases “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “Creed III” and the buzzy Sundance drama “Magazine Dreams.” Majors was arrested in New York on Saturday on domestic violence allegations after an argument with a 30-year-old woman, who was taken to hospital with “minor head and neck injuries,” authorities said. The Majors’ legal representation argued that the actor was “completely innocent”. “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the district attorney in the hope that all charges will be dropped shortly,” defense attorney Priya Chaudhry said Sunday morning.

