Jonathan Majors arrested for domestic assault in New York

Jonathan Majors, seen here in 2021, was arrested in New York on Saturday. Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

Jonathan Majors, the actor who embodies the evil Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universewas arrested and charged in New York over the weekend after an alleged domestic dispute. TMZ reported the news for the first time.

Bryce Dallas Howard on a Star Wars feature film and Boba Fett’s book

Police responded to a 911 call on Saturday morning and found a 30-year-old woman who appeared to have been assaulted. THE wife said Majors punched her in the face with an open hand, causing her significant pain and a laceration behind her ear, a criminal complaint obtained by ABC News says. Arriving at the scene, police saw the injured woman and arrested Majors.

Later that day, the actor appeared in court and was charged with two counts of Third Degree Assault, Second Degree Aggravated Harassment, Second Degree Harassment and Attempted Assault. third degree. He was released with the next court appearance scheduled for May 8.

He did nothing wrong, Majors spokesman said in a press release. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.

G/O Media may receive a commission up to 70% off Lenovo Spring Clearance Offers on offers

Take up to 70% off Lenovo’s Spring Clearance Sale, including a wide range of laptops, monitors, and tablets. Get an additional 15% off with promo code.

The arrest and charges come at a time when Majors fame is at an all-time high. After first gaining national recognition through her work on the HBO show Lovecraft Country and the movie San Francisco’s Last Black ManMajors began to be cast in larger films, several of which hit theaters in early 2023. There was the sequel Creed III where he plays a childhood friend turned rival of the main character, as well as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniawhere he played Kang, a character that is set to drive the next few years of Marvel storytelling.

It’s not yet known if the arrest and charges will change any of that specifically, but Majors had been featured in ads for the US military, which opted to pull them after the events. Although Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, caution dictates that we are withdrawing our advertisements until the investigation into these allegations is complete, the Army Enterprise Marketing Office said in a statement to CNN.

Want more io9 news? Find out when to wait for the last wonder, star warsAnd star trek versions, what’s next for the DC Universe in Film and TVand everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.