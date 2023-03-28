Actor Jonathan Majors arrested for assault in New York : NPR







. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Rich Fury/Getty Images Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested and charged with assault, strangulation and harassment on Saturday, police said. Police said they responded to a call at an apartment in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood late Saturday morning about a domestic dispute between a 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman. The woman told police she had been assaulted. “Officers took the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim suffered minor head and neck injuries and was transported to an area hospital in stable condition,” a statement said. spokesperson for the New York Police Department in a statement to NPR. . Carrie Gordon, a representative for Majors, told NPR, “He didn’t do anything wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing that up.” Priya Chaudhry, Majors’ criminal defense attorney, said in a statement Sunday that Majors “is clearly the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.” Chaudhry said the incident happened in a vehicle and Majors’ attorneys have video evidence and witness statements, as well as two written statements from the woman recanting her allegations. “All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her at all,” Chaudhry said. “Unfortunately, this incident happened because this woman was having an emotional breakdown, for which she was taken to the hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and that is the only reason why Mr. Majors has been arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon.” Majors have gotten a lot of attention this year, with roles in three films so far in 2023: Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Creed III And Dreams magazine. He spoke to NPR in February in a wide-ranging conversation about his career.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/03/25/1166104169/actor-jonathan-majors-arrested-assault-new-york-city The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related