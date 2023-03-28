Jonathan Majors charged with assault and harassment after alleged domestic dispute | Movies





Jonathan Majors has been charged with multiple misdemeanors assault and harassment, after he was accused of assaulting a woman during an alleged domestic dispute, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office confirmed. New York police say Majors, the star of Creed III as well as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was arrested on Saturday when police responded to a 911 call at an apartment in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. Police say a 30-year-old woman suffered minor head and neck injuries and was taken to hospital. Majors was released from police custody on Saturday evening. On Monday, the district attorney’s office confirmed that the actor was charged with multiple counts of third-degree assault, three counts of attempted third-degree assault, one count of second-degree aggravated harassment and from one count of harassment to the second. degree. A judge freed Majors on his own and granted a limited protective order. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 8. In the complaint, the anonymous accuser claimed that the defendant struck her in the face with an open hand, causing her significant pain and a laceration behind her ear and that he put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and significant pain. Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and there is evidence that he was the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows, the actors’ defense attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said in a statement Sunday after his arrest. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney in the hope that all charges will be dropped shortly. Chaudhry previously alleged that video footage of the vehicle where the alleged incident took place, testimonies from the driver and bystanders, and two written statements from the woman recanting her allegations were among the evidence collected. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and that is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested, Chaudhry added. A representative for Majors also denied any wrongdoing on the actor’s part. He did nothing wrong, the rep said in an email. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up. Majors has long-term plans with Marvel Studios to play Kang, the main villain of the current phase of film and television studios, which will lead him to headline Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which will be released in 2025. Ads for the U.S. Army featuring majors were also pulled after his arrest, with the Army’s corporate marketing office saying in a statement it was deeply concerned about the allegations. Although Majors is innocent until proven guilty, caution dictates that we are pulling our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete, they added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/film/2023/mar/28/jonathan-majors-creed-iii-actor-charged-assault-harassment-alleged-domestic-dispute The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related