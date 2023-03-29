Actor Jonathan Majors arrested for domestic violence in New York

Jonathan Majors’ lawyer says evidence will allow actor to be charged with assault

Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday morning in New York on domestic violence allegations, authorities said.

The 33-year-old “Creed III” star was arrested on suspicion of strangulation, assault and harassment, the NYPD said in a statement provided to CBS News.

According to the NYPD, officers were dispatched to a 911 call from an apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood at 11:14 a.m., where a “preliminary investigation determined” there had been a “domestic dispute” involving Majors and a 30-year-old man. years. women.

The woman, who told officers she had been assaulted, was taken to hospital with minor head and neck injuries, police said. She was in stable condition.

Majors was arrested at the scene, police said.

A representative for Majors told CBS News in a brief statement that the actor “did nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing that up.”

Actor Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images



In a longer statement Sunday, Majors’ criminal defense attorney Priya Chaudhry said Majors was “completely innocent and obviously the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.” Chaudhry said they are “gathering and presenting evidence” to the district attorney, including “video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, testimony from the driver and others who saw and heard the episode , and most importantly, two written statements from the woman who retracted these allegations.”

Chaudhry added that the woman involved “was having an emotional breakdown.”

Majors is presented in the army recently rebooted “Be All You Can Be” commercials. The Army Corporate Marketing Office said in a statement on Sunday that it was “deeply concerned” by the allegations surrounding Majors’ arrest.

“While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, caution dictates that we are withdrawing our advertisements until the investigation into these allegations is complete,” the statement read.

The majors’ other film and television credits include “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “Devotion,” and “Lovecraft Country,” for which he received an Emmy nomination.

