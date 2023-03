Army pulls recruiting ads narrated by actor Jonathan Majors after arrest

The U.S. Army has pulled recruiting ads featuring actor Jonathan Majors after he was arrested over the weekend on allegations he strangled, assaulted and harassed a woman. The Army Corporate Marketing Office said in a statement that the advertisements would be suspended while the charges are investigated. “We are deeply concerned about the allegations surrounding his arrest,” the statement said. “While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, caution dictates that we are suspending our advertising until the investigation into these allegations is complete.” The majors narrated and appeared in two ads for the military titled ‘Overcoming Obstacles’ and ‘Pushing Tomorrow’, which were released earlier this month as part of a major recruiting drive for the military branch spanning television, print, digital billboards and social media platforms. . The new campaign, which brings back the classic “Be All You Can Be” slogan, is designed to spur young Americans’ interest in the military, which is struggling with a historic drop in recruiting. Majors, 33, appeared at a campaign announcement event in early March with US Army officials, where he spoke about recruiting announcements and discussed his family’s history with military service . The U.S. military said the ads featuring the majors were just part of the campaign and it was “working quickly to lessen any impact of this change.” The star of the recently released films ‘Creed III’ and ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’, was arrested Saturday morning after New York police responded to a call at a Manhattan apartment. One victim, described as a 30-year-old woman, said she was assaulted and strangled in a car. She was taken to hospital with minor head and neck injuries. Karine Jean-Pierre Talks ‘Saturday Night Live’ and Why She Might Not Have an Impression of Herself

Lawyers for the majors denied the charges and said their client was “likely the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows” and blamed the incident on the woman in emotional crisis. The actor’s attorneys said there is evidence and testimony refuting the charges against Majors. Majors was arrested on Sunday and released on his own recognizance.

