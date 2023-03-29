Liv Tyler back as Betty Ross – The Hollywood Reporter





Fifteen years after playing in The Incredible HulkLiv Tyler returns to Marvel Studios The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. Tyler joined the cast of Captain America 4, currently titled Captain America: New World Order. She will reprise the role of scientist Betty Ross. Ross is the daughter of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who was played by the late William Hurt in several films and will now be portrayed by Harrison Ford in the new installment. The Incredible Hulk was released in the summer of 2008 as Marvel Studios’ second feature film, following Iron Man launched the MCU. It starred Edward Norton as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, with the actor leaving the franchise and being replaced by Mark Ruffalo for The Avengers (2012). Tyler’s Ross has not been seen again, although over the years actors from that film have appeared in other projects. Hurt’s Ross played a role in Captain America: Civil War (2016), while Tim Roth, who played the villainous Abomination, was a key part of the Disney+ series She-Hulk. Tim Blake Nelson, another The Incredible Hulk alum, also returns for New world order. Also on the call are Carl Lumbly, back as original super-soldier Isaiah Bradley after playing him in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier; Danny Ramirez, back as Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Joaquin Torres; and MCU newcomer Shira Haas. Anthony Mackie leads the feature as Sam Wilson, reprising the role of Captain America for the first time on the big screen. The Cloverfield Paradox director Julius Onah is helming the feature, which is currently filming in Atlanta. winter soldier the show’s creator, Malcolm Spellman, wrote the screenplay with Dalan Musson. Disney/Marvel has set a May 3, 2024 release for the adventure thriller. Tyler is known for her seminal work around the turn of the century, appearing in films such as Armageddon and that of Peter Jackson The Lord of the Rings trilogy, not to mention 1990s classics like Empire Records. She was one of the stars of the acclaimed HBO series Leftovers and had a run on the Fox drama 911: The Lone Star.

