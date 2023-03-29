Victoria Pedretti Says Well-Known Actor Told Her He Masturbated Multiple Times

Victoria Pedrettibest known for carrying Netflixs You on his shoulders for two seasons, recounted a disturbing interaction with a well-known actor in a Instagram post THURSDAY. In a caption under a nude mirror selfie she posted, Pedretti said that at her birthday party last year, a well-known actor approached me at a party and told me that I’ve jerked you off so many times. Pedretti said she was shocked at the audacity, adding, “It’s AFTER he expressed how much he RESPECTS me as an actor.

The post, which Pedretti previously deleted, coincided with her birthday on Thursday and appeared to be written as a love letter from the actress to her body. Wtf is partial nudity? Happy birthday to me, it started. She then shouted at her body and expressed that she [enjoys] modesty, and sometimes she doesn’t. But either way, she says, it’s a joke to think that my own modesty will shield me from any disrespect I feel as a woman’s body.

Both Pedrettis’ post and caption seemed to commemorate the anniversary of a rude and demeaning exchange with an unnamed powerful man, while underscoring an important point: sexual harassment, disrespect and abuse have little to do with it. do with how we present ourselves as women. It’s about power and a culture that routinely ignores women’s discomfort. For Pedrettis, neither modesty nor any other choice women might make can protect us from harassment and general goosebumps.

He It’s unclear and it doesn’t matter which scenes the male actor was referring to. Pedretti is best known for her role in You as Joe Goldbergs (Penn Badgley) main love interest turned almost killer. Badgley himself has more recently Talk about his own discomfort with the filming of sex scenes, and finally asked YouThat’s showrunner if he could stop filming sex scenes this season, period. In 2021, Pedretti characterized filming love scenes with Badgley as strange especially just after coming out of the pandemic lockdown.

Pedretti keeps a relatively low profile and shares notably little about his personal life, which makes his reveal this week particularly chilling.