Is stripper, single mom Fire coming to Hollywood?
It’s the end of this season’s “American Idol” auditions!
ABC’s reality singing competition aired its final audition episode on Sunday night, with a slew of talent singing for judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, each hoping to score a golden ticket to Hollywood.
One of these contestants was a familiar face.
Fire, a 22-year-old stripper and single mother from Oklahoma, returned for another audition after judges told her in last week’s episode that she promised but wasn’t quite made ready for Hollywood. At the time, Perry told the tearful contestant, who said she wanted to give her 4-year-old daughter a better life, to come back for another chance.
The fire took his second chance and brought the heat with his powerful voice.
The fire returns for a second chance at the golden ticket
Singing Adele’s “Love in the Dark,” Fire showed marked improvement, belting out powerfully when Perry encouraged her to “fight for it.”
“I was shooting so badly for you there,” Richie said. “You took a hard lick on your first time. You have a good tone in there, but I’m really not sure.
Bryan said there was something special about Fire that was unmistakable.
You came back here with a completely different mindset,” he said. “Are you the best singer we’ve seen? Not at all, but there are just things about you that I would really like to push you on. You still have a lot to discover.
‘American Idol’: Katy Perry breaks the rules for a stripper who wants a better life for her daughter
Perry remarked that something about Fire “has changed. I think you’ve lived a lot of your life in protection mode,” she said. “Being able to open up again is the gift. Take this note, and maybe you’ll really surprise us and yourself.”
The fire started with a golden ticket in hand.
Cam Amen Goes From Foster Family To Platinum Ticket Winner
Cam Amen, a 27-year-old waiter from Omaha, Nebraska, stunned the judges with his searing cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”
He also moved them with the story and the spirit. When Amen was a child, he and his siblings were taken from their mother and placed in foster care. After crying through the song, while delivering impressive runs, Amen earned a group hug from the judges and then something better.
“American Idol”: Katy Perry screams America ‘failed’ hearing from school shooting survivor
The judges awarded him the platinum ticket, which is awarded to three contestants each season, sending them not only to Hollywood, but beyond the first round of cuts.
Looks like you never had a chance,” Perry told Amen. “Looks like you had to sacrifice yourself. You don’t need to hold it back anymore. Just let it out.
Bryan said Amen “might be the best soul singer we’ve ever had,” and Richie thanked “divine guidance” for sending Amen to “American Idol.”
“My friend, you are going to have a hell of a ride,” Richie added.
Mikenley Brown was once “on the verge of death”. Now she’s going to Hollywood
Another contestant who has spoken about the struggles she faces is Mikenley Brown, who said she “went through a really tough time not eating” after being bullied in middle school. We were at doctors and hospitals all the time, because my body was failing,” she said. “The doctor looked me in the face and said you were going to die.
“American Idol” contestant who cheated death 9 times in a car accident makes Lionel Richie sob: Watch
The 17-year-old received a standing ovation from the judges with Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain,” with her father accompanying her on guitar. You just had a thing,” Bryan said. “Looks like you were born to do this.”
Richie added, “I can spot your voice among any other contestant. It’s called style.” She got three yeses from the judges.
Eurythmics member Dave Stewart accompanies his daughter Kaya to the audition
Sometimes talent runs in the family.
Kaya Stewart, a 22-year-old musician from West Hollywood, California, came to her audition with her father Dave Stewart, a British musician from the group Eurythmics, with Annie Lennox. The judges immediately recognized him, with Richie even noting that he and Dave had been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame together.
Showing off her nuanced style and technique on a song called “This Tattoo,” which she wrote with her father, Stewart was an obvious yes for the judges. “We’ll probably be a little more fussy with you, because you’re good,” Perry warned with a smile.
‘American Idol’ premiere: Katy Perry breaks down in audition dedicated to the late Willie Spence
