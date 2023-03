Actor Jonathan Majors arrested in alleged violent domestic dispute

Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York on Saturday after a woman claimed she was assaulted in what law enforcement said was a domestic dispute, police said. Majors, 33, was taken into custody late morning on allegations of strangulation, assault and harassment, the New York Police Department said in a statement. Priya Chaudhry, an attorney representing Majors, said her team was gathering evidence to present Majors’ innocence to the district attorney. She expects “all charges to be dropped shortly”. “This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, testimony from the driver and others who saw and heard the episode,” Chaudhry said. Jonathan Majors at the Oscars on March 12. Sipa USA / Sipa USA via AP Police said they responded to a 911 call from a location in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood around 11:14 a.m. Saturday, where a woman, identified only as a 30-year-old, said she was assaulted by majors. Police, who said they verified the woman’s claims after a preliminary investigation, said she was injured in what the NYPD described as a domestic dispute. “The victim sustained minor head and neck injuries and was transported to an area hospital in stable condition,” the department said in its statement. The Majors’ arrest was reported earlier on Saturday by TMZ and other publications. The actor, star of Creed III, ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,’ and the critically acclaimed 2019 indie film ‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco,’ has been the subject of a wave of spring ad for projects that include U.S. Army TV spots and an upcoming film about NBA legend Dennis Rodman. The arrest upset theThe new army advertising campaignwhich aimed to relaunch the servicesstruggling recruitment figures. Majors was the narrator of two commercials at the heart of a larger media campaign that began at the start of the NCAA’s March Madness college basketball tournament. In a statement on Sunday, the Armys Enterprise Marketing Office said the Army was aware of Majors’ arrest and was deeply concerned about the allegations. He added that while Majors is innocent until proven guilty, caution dictates that we are pulling our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete. Majors, raised in Lompoc, Calif., and trained partly at Yale, was a presenter earlier this month at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Angela Dalman , The Associated Press And Diana Darsrath contributed .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/actor-jonathan-majors-arrested-alleged-violent-domestic-dispute-rcna76690 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related