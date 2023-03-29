Exactly one week after winning the 95th Academy Awards, I had the privilege of seeing Everything everywhere all at once again on the big screen. Even though it was my third time watching this movie, it was still so fresh, so alive and so emotionally powerful. This particular viewing confirmed to me that Everything Everywhere All at once really is a modern classic, a film we’ll be talking about for years to come, even beyond its awards season accomplishments. However, like so many popular films, Everything everywhere all at once sure to inspire imitators for years to come. Before this deluge of facial expressions begins to invade theaters, it’s time to beg Hollywood not to learn all the wrong lessons from the massive success of Everything everywhere all at once.

Imitation is a form of flattery and a way of life in Hollywood

It’s pretty obvious when big-budget blockbusters spawn Hollywood knockoffs. Titles like The Avengers, for example, inspire countless attempts to create other interconnected cinematic universes. However, it is also quite common in the world of independent cinema, an area Everything everywhere all at once belongs to. A key example of this is pulp Fictionwhich took the world by storm in 1994. There were countless reasons why pulp Fiction took off as it did, but the second half of the 1990s was dominated by low-budget movies that blew away the more superficial details of this Quentin Tarantino film. Ultra-violent criminals who spoke out in savvy pop culture dialogue were on board, as headlines like The Holy Boondocks.

Sadly, few, if any, of these movies even came close to capturing the zeitgeist like pulp Fiction did. There was such a specific nature to the performances in this movie that imitators just couldn’t pinpoint, while pulp Fiction the more surprising qualities (the non-linear narrative, its engagement in dialogue-heavy sequences, etc.) weren’t so shocking or provocative when rehashed endlessly in the years that followed. There is a reason Quentin Tarantino himself chose to emulate other classic pop culture eras for future directorial endeavors like Jackie Brown or the Kill Bill saga. He knew how to try to replicate the success of pulp Fiction would never happen. Too bad so many other independent films released between 1995 and 2000 didn’t acknowledge this truth.

A decade later, Napoleon Dynamite would come out of nowhere to dominate the culture. As shown in a video test by Deseret News, the popularity of this film inspired a wave of other independent films set in small towns across America. Some of these titles that flew over the Napoleon Dynamite vague, like Little Miss Sunwere rock-solid motion pictures that managed to carve out a radically separate identity from that 2004 film. Unfortunately, other films trying to emulate Napoleon Dynamite turned out to be all-time duds. Napoleon Dynamite director Jared Hess himself made a spiritual sequel to his hit in the form of Gentleman Broncoswho attempted to “vote for Pedro”, but ended up having a miserably unfunny (and sporadically transphobic) box office miss.

On and on the list goes. Countless arthouse hits have become pop culture phenomena because they’re willing to do something exciting and unexpected…and then they spawn mimics that just want to rehash what worked. previously. There’s little doubt in my mind that Everything everywhere all at once could inspire such misguided imitators.

It’s the little things that make Everything everywhere all at once a classic

On my third viewing of Everything everywhere all at once, I first noticed a shot that the feature returns to twice. The photo represents Joy (Stephanie Hsu) and Evelyn (michelle yeo) sitting silently in a car, a pained expression gripping Joy’s face. We never hear a word these characters say in this environment, nor is there an explanatory voiceover to clarify what happened here. We don’t need it. This is the sequel to Joy’s revelation to her mother. She mustered up so much courage to reveal who she is to her mother…and now Evelyn is frustrated about it. It is a heartbreaking development for Joy which left her silent. That expression of torment says it all.

I bring up this moment because it’s the kind of insightful and distinctive element that Everything everywhere all at once inevitable imitators are bound to forget. Producers and studio execs are racing to make “the next Everything everywhere all at once” are bound to boil this Daniel Kwan And Daniel Scheinert done with this film to a handful of sentences. Multiverse. Families. Steamy humor. Just like with other original arthouse hits like Hereditary Or pulp Fiction, Everything everywhere all at once will become buzzwords to reassure deep-pocketed financiers that their film will turn a profit.

Such thinking will inevitably miss what makes Everything everywhere all at once so good. There is the human heart beating deep in the film, which still brought yours to tears even after watching this feature film twice before. The sincerity of Everything everywhere all at once is what gives his mad chaos such layers and makes you care deeply about this family. This quality would not translate well to cynical attempts to copy something original. It’s hard to sound sincere when you’re trying so hard to impersonate someone else. Being a money grab means cynicism runs through your veins, which naturally undermines any attempt at pathetic effect.

It is just as inevitable that Everything everywhere all at once imitators will just go “weird stuff sells” watching this Best Picture winning title unaware of all the craft that has gone into all this chaos. Everything everywhere all at once the bursts of madness work so well because the script really engages with things like Raccacoonie or the endless costume changes for Jobu Tupacki. These are not things you would imagine focus groups or test audiences would require to be so important. They’re not on screen that long to tick a marketing box. Their idiosyncratic flourishes clearly informed by artistic passion. It’s hard to imagine movies trying so hard to be Everything everywhere all at once 2.0 might conjure up something as inexplicably funny as that butt plug fight scene, for example.

On a more serious but most important note, it is also inevitable that superficial imitators of Everything everywhere all at once will forgo the diverse perspectives that gave the film so much added gravitas. I have read so many essays over the past year talking about the different ways Everything everywhere all at once resonates as especially meaningful to the Asian American Pacific Islander community. Similarly, the importance of a complicated queer character like Joy, not to mention how other elements of the feature (like by Jamie Lee Curtis campy performance) resonate as if specifically aimed at the LGBTQIA+ community. Everything everywhere all at once thrived at the box office and with audiences not despite these ingredients, but because of them. Talking about such specific experiences gave the feature a simply captivating depth and emotional truth. “The most personal is the most creative”, as Martin Scorsese once said and the deeply personal nature of Everything everywhere all at once made it a creative tour de force that people couldn’t get enough of.

I shudder to imagine the inevitable future imitators of Everything everywhere all at once who are also trying to make multiverse stories that are maximalist but now centered on straight white people. Throughout the history of Hollywood (and American art in general), the artistic achievements of marginalized communities have tended to be co-opted by white artists and white-run institutions. Inevitably, Everything everywhere all at once will also be copied by those same forces that seek to make a quick buck. Their impersonations will try to sing the same lyrics as Everything everywhere all at once, but without the specificity or rich personal meaning that underpinned this film. It’s bad enough that people just go hollow Everything everywhere all at once fakes, but the likely reality that many of these imitators would obliterate the marginalized communities so crucial to the depth of this pop culture phenomenon…it’s downright infuriating.

There is hope for Everything everywhere all at onceThe influence of on future films

After dead Pool become a huge box office success, director James Gunn took to social media to praise the film but also to encourage the studios to learn the right lessons from its success. He suspected that there were already studio execs and producers salivating at the thought of only making R-rated comic book movies, as if that was the only thing leading to dead Pool being such a success. Gunn encouraged artists to draw inspiration from more specific aspects of dead Pool to further bend the rules of what is considered “marketable” or “mainstream” rather than simply imitating Ryan Reynolds’ comedic style.

I remember this when I think about how Everything everywhere all at once could have an impact on the future of cinema. Hollywood could just produce a bunch of multiverse movies that function as hollow echoes of this Michelle Yeoh star vehicle or artists could be inspired by the limitless possibilities suggested by the very existence of Everything everywhere all at once. After all, as a wise rock said “there are no rules!” and that should now be the mantra for artists trying to launch movies riding the wave of Everything everywhere all at once. If a movie where a raccoon puppet can become a worldwide sensation, who knows what other unorthodox ideas are possible? Pursue these deeply idiosyncratic and personal concepts! Don’t try to do Everything everywhere all at once again, just try to create something that speaks to you. If you rely on the familiar and the sure, you contradict the whole crux of this multiversal adventure.

Everything everywhere all at once should inspire Hollywood productions to become more personal and creative. It would be a fitting legacy for such a magnificent film. Hopefully these are the main future features to take away from Everything everywhere all at once. Taking to heart the absolute worst lessons of unexpected sleeper hits can result in dismal films that never escape the shadow of the features that inspired their existence. You just have to ask Gentlemen Broncos.