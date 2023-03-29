John Wick is a Hollywood unicorn

John Wick is one of the very few non-horror or anime franchises to tear up the box office these days.

Franchise. It’s a word you hear most often these days when talking about movies. It’s part of a franchise or We want him to start a franchise. Franchises are prized in Hollywood because it means a lot of the hard work is already done; manufacturing a new marvel movie Or star wars movie is a no-brainer because public interest is already in place. There is no need for a real creation from scratch. This happened a long time ago, and everything that follows reaps the benefits.

Despite this endless reliance on franchises, when you look at all of the most popular sequels, remakes, reboots, or adaptations of recent years, one thing is abundantly clear: very, very few of these ideas are new. If you define a new franchise by a movie that’s spawned at least two sequels and isn’t based on a book, show, toy, movie, etc., apparently every major franchise movie that comes out in the course of the last decade comes from a property that already existed. Cast in point, the highest-grossing domestic film last year, Top Gun: Maverick was a sequel 26 years in the making. The next movie from Star Tom Cruises, Mission impossible: esteem, part 1, is (deep breath) the sixth sequel in a nearly 20-year franchise based on a TV show from 60 years ago, which also happens to be the first film in a two-part finale. That’s what blockbuster movies tend to be today, relics or recreations of the past.

The days of revolutionary originality are long gone. Think of movies like Back to the Future, Ghostbusters, Indiana JonesAnd star warsrisky, original ideas backed by Hollywood studios that later became giant hits and spawned franchises. It is something that fundamentally no longer exists. In fact, aside from a few examples of horror and animation, you have to go back nearly a decade to find the last purely original idea from Hollywood that spawned a huge franchise. This movie is from 2014 John Wickwho has his fourth film, John Wick: Chapter 4in theaters this week, and two spin-offs currently in the works.

Image: Lionsgate

In 2014, John Wick basically out of nowhere. At first, it looked like a seemingly unremarkable little action movie starring Keanu Reeves. But then people realized it was special. Something exciting, new, layered and awesome. The original grossed over $85 million worldwide on a budget of around $20 million. This gave the studio, Lionsgate, the confidence to give filmmakers more money to make a sequel in 2017. It grossed more than double the original. Then, in 2019, the third film made almost double This sequel, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of the year. All based on an original idea by a writer (in this case, Derek Kolstad) that was backed by a popular actor (Reeves) and executed for maximum entertainment by the director (Chad Stahelski) on a budget than a studio could live.

And while you’d assume that the idea of ​​guiding and giving high-level original ideas a chance would be the norm in modern Hollywood, that’s not the case. At all. It’s probably because when there is an honest attempt to do so (this month 65 is a great example, but there are dozens), it usually goes nowhere. Looking at the highest-grossing domestic films of the last 15 or so years and, again, defining a new franchise by a film that has spawned at least two sequels and is not based on an existing entity, there is only a handful of examples in total, most of them animation or horror. There is Despicable Me in 2010, Hotel Transylvania in 2012, The purge in 2013, and, well, that’s kind of it. They are the exception, not the rule. So where are the original franchise films aimed at non-animation or horror fans over the past decade? There is one. John Wick.

Image: Lionsgate

The further back you look, the more examples of these original franchise starters. Final destination And Fast and Furious In 2000, Saw in 2004, Kung Fu Panda, the hangover, some others. But, even 20-25 years ago, original ideas that become franchises were still rather rare. And while the future will see several growing franchises overtake Wick like the most modern examples of this 2009 Avatar be a prime example as well as 2018 A silent placeboth of which only have one sequel at the moment but several more in development right now, John Wick is the most recent and current defending champion.

In other words, John Wick is the mythical creature that everyone is chasing: an affordable, brilliant and original idea that people appreciate and ask for more. A franchise. The Hollywood unicorn.

