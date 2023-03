Off Vine Restaurant, Hollywood’s Hidden Gem for 34 Years, Closes for Demolition

Hollywood has seen many changes over the past three decades. For one thing, it’s become an even bigger tourist destination thanks in part to the remade intersection of Hollywood and the Highlands. In recent years, all this increase in foot traffic has led to a surge in hotels, restaurants, and multimillion-dollar dramas behind the scenes. Through it all, however, the calm, the comfort Outside the vineyard has remained a steadfast option for those who know where to look. Now, after nearly 35 years serving the customers of a small yellow artisan on Leland Way, Off Vine is no more. The last day of service was Sunday March 26. For many, Off Vine was a hidden and historic part of the greater Hollywood landscape, the unassuming place where locals and tourists could mingle happily over caprese salads or weekend eggs Benedict or, at dinner, d plates of chicken piccata and sautéed salmon with mushrooms and spinach. . In the spring, the flower-filled patio of the 1908-built bungalow could become so overgrown with lush bushes and plants that umbrellas were no longer needed for shade. It was all part of the charm that made Off Vine feel invincible for so many years. The restaurant has never tried to assume a higher place in the hierarchy of Hollywood restaurants, opting instead to create comfort and community even though its namesake Vine Street just steps away has grown to include fast and casual options. like Tender Greens, Chipotle and Starbucks. The Arclight opened in 2002 a block away, drawing its own evening crowds with on-site dining and movie premieres, but Off Vine co-owner Richard Falzone never wanted to become more corporate, telling the Los Angeles Times in a recent retrospective about the restaurant that the place is not just a restaurant. People come to a family home and they are our family. It is a house where there is love, good food and good humor. Sure, the pandemic and years of fluctuating sales have made things more tenuous at Off Vine than they seem at the average restaurant, but that’s been true for so many restaurants over the years. Now, seemingly all of a sudden, the little yellow house is gone, with owners retiring and other plans as redevelopment looms. Soon, the century-old house will be demolished by Invesco and the Sares Regis group to make way for an eight-story, 153-unit building with retail space on the ground floor. In total, the development will span 165,000 square feet when it opens, reports What Now Los Angeles. After more than 30 years, change and encroaching density has finally landed on Off Vine’s doorstep, and now its final days have arrived.

