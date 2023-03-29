Will Smith’s miserable year since the slap that shook Hollywood

Will Smith has been living with the repercussions of his infamous Oscar slap for a year.

On March 27, 2022, at the 94th Academy Awards, Smith took umbrage at a joke Chris Rock told onstage about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Not seeing the funny side, Smith took to the stage, slapped Rock, turned around, and resumed his front row seat. Proving it wasn’t a bit, he told Rock to “keep my wife’s name” out of his mouth – a moment that has since been endlessly memorized and mocked.

Since that night, Smith has endured a turbulent year, seemingly culminating in Rock’s recent savage retort during his Netflix special. Selective outrage.

After the slap

Immediately after the slap, there were apparently no immediate repercussions for Smith.

He had slapped Rock after making a “GI Jane joke” about Jada’s hair, which some criticized for suffering from alopecia. He then received the Oscar for best actor for his performance in King Richard.

“At first, Will Smith got away with his slap in the face of Chris Rock at the Oscars. He even got to give a long speech when he got his Oscar,” said Beverly Hills-based psychiatrist Carole Lieberman. Newsweek, returning to the incident. “So he thought he was always going to be the darling of Hollywood. But, when the awards ended, the buzz started going against him, and he kept growing. There was a combination of mockery and armchair psychology in response to Will Smith’s slap.”

Later that night he celebrated the Oscars after-parties, before releasing a statement the next day apologizing for his behavior.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences later announced that it was banning Smith from attending any Academy-related events for a decade.

Will Smith tearfully accepting the 2022 Best Actor Oscar, alongside a photo (R) of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair after-party.



“Will knew as he walked up to the podium to slap Chris on live TV exactly what he was doing and what would follow, and he did it anyway, knowing full well it would be talked about the world over. .I don’t think he knew he would be banned from the Oscars for 10 years, but I don’t think he minds that,” said comedian and Rock friend Jeffrey L. Gurian. Newsweek.

The host of the online show Comedy Matters TV continued, “Will’s level of fame is all about ego. He’s been famous for so long that he’s lost touch with what it’s like to be an ordinary person. We don’t have a royalty in this country. We treat our celebrities like our royalty, and some of them actually believe in it, and ego is a dangerous thing! It makes you do things that you sometimes come to regret.

A recent study by Betfair found that more than half of Britons chose the slap as the most controversial moment ever. The study found that 52.5% voted it the most shocking while the closest rival was the La La Land/Moonlight mixture, voted by only 9% of the participants.

Will’s break

After apologizing on social media for his behavior at the 94th Academy Awards, Smith took a hiatus from public life for nearly four months. Meanwhile, his marriage to Jada has come under scrutiny as videos of the pair leaked online, old clips featuring Rock and Jada resurfaced, along with stories about Smith’s marriage status. . One thing that was repeatedly questioned was the Red table discussion episode where Jada and Will address her “entanglement” with another person, rapper August Alsina, who she admitted to having a relationship with.

He came back with a video posted to his Instagram and YouTube channels in late July 2022. Smith answered some pre-written questions about Oscar night.

“Over the past few months, I’ve been thinking a lot and doing some personal work […] You asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer,” Smith said in the video, as he went on to say that Jada had “nothing to do with it.”

From then on, he returned to the public eye, regularly posting videos on social media. Her comeback made the publicity tour of her heavy drama Emancipation a little easier because he was prepared for the onslaught of questions about the infamous event.

‘Emancipation’ ‘Flop’

Smith’s ban from Academy-related events was meant to be significant because he had an awards contender in the form of a film based on slavery Emancipation, on Apple TV+. However, “Emancipation didn’t do well at the box office,” Lieberman said. “It was supposed to be his big-screen comeback after ‘Slapgate,’ but it was a flop.”

Will Smith attends the premiere of Apple Original Films’ ‘Emancipation’ at Regency Village Theater on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

It’s hard to say how much Smith’s actions at previous Oscars affected the release of Emancipation. The film received a week-long theatrical release in theaters before hitting streaming in December 2022. It holds a 45% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 6.1 out of 10 rating on IMDb.

Chris Rock’s response

Rock continued to work in the following months after being slapped onstage at the Oscars by Smith, although he never spoke about it directly and explicitly.

Rock finally weighed in on the event nearly a year later, in early March 2023, as part of his Netflix Live special. Selective outrage. Rock spoke at length about Will and Jada’s “entanglement”, suggesting it would hurt Will more than a slap ever could.

“I know Chris and I know he’s a classy guy, that’s why it took him a year to get over that. I watched the special and was wondering about the title until this he gets to the Will Smith part. Selective outrage is an absolutely perfect description of what happened,” said comedian Gurian Newsweek.

Smith has not publicly responded to Rock’s Selective outrage special, but a source told Entertainment Tonight that Smith called on Rock to “let it go.”

“And now HE IS insulted about what Chris said on his TV special?” Gorian said. “It disproves that other old saying, ‘Sticks and stones can break your bones, but words can never hurt you’, which is the furthest from the truth. Chris’ face probably Healed a long time ago, but his words will echo through Will Smith’s head a long time ago! A lot of people are watching Netflix!”

Will Smith visits the pit lane ahead of the Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix at Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah on March 19, 2023.

Smith of course did not attend the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, as he was banned by the Academy. However, he doesn’t shy away from the public eye, as his last public appearance was on March 19 when he was pictured at the Saudi Arabian Formula 1 Grand Prix (above).

While Smith only appeared in Emancipation since that night at the Oscars, he is currently scheduled to appear in at least four upcoming projects. This includes a remake of Planes, trains and automobiles with Kevin Hart, and bad boys 4 which he recently announced online with co-star Martin Lawrence.