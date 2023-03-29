HBO Max’s ‘Gordita Chronicles’ Showrunner Says Show’s Cancellation Is Part Of A ‘Diversity Issue’ In Hollywood – Deadline





Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz opens up about her feelings about the cancellation of Chubby Chroniclesthe HBO Max show about a chubby Dominican girl growing up in the 1980s. “Not only was it disappointing when we heard about the cancellation, it was a shock because we were working to start filming [Season 2] a few weeks later,” she said rolling stone. “It was very unfair. It didn’t matter that our show was loved, it didn’t matter that we had good viewership numbers. It didn’t matter that we were writing about important content for underrepresented communities. None of that had of importance. The show which starred Olivia Goncalves as the endearing Cucu dropped in June 2022 on the streamer only to be canceled a month later. HBO Max would remove the show from its service entirely by December 2022. For Muñoz-Liebowitz, having a show where she felt seen “felt like reading about my own family.” However, the showrunner says the lack of support the show has received from executives speaks to a big problem in Hollywood. “It’s crazy to have to fight so hard to keep your content on the air,” added Muñoz-Liebowitz. “And a big part of that is the demographics of people making choices on the business side. If we don’t have executive talent that shows in the material, they won’t care enough to fight for something because that they don’t tune in. And again, that’s part of the diversity problem that we have in Hollywood right now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2023/03/hbo-max-gordita-chronicles-showrunner-shows-cancellation-part-of-diversity-problem-hollywood-1235310216/

