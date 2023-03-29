Harry and Meghan drive four hours to hang out in Hollywood

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have easily used a secret “celebrity door” when they arrived for dinner at one of Los Angeles’ most exclusive private clubs.

Instead, a source said, the couple were happy to walk to the main entrance of the San Vicente Bungalows, a posh West Hollywood hotspot owned by hotelier Jeff Klein, where they were filmed by photographers on hold.

Prince Harry, 38, is now believed to be part of an elite group of club members, including many studio executives and celebrities, who pay the $4,200-a-year fee.

After remaining largely silent in the Santa Barbara area for nearly three years, Harry and Meghan seem to be playing the Hollywood game like the old pro that is former “Suits” actress Markle.

It’s not exactly a quick getaway from Montecito, where they live in a $14.7 million Hollywood mansion.

Most days the trip would take two hours each way.

Meghan Markle and Harry Meghan could have chosen to use a private ‘celebrity door’ at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, but opted to face the cameras. Daily Stardust / ShotbyNYP/MEGA / BACKGRID

Prince Harry and Markle arrived at San Vicente Bungalows just hours after it was revealed King Charles had evicted them from their British home, Frogmore Cottage. Daily Stardust / ShotbyNYP/MEGA / BACKGRID

As if staging a PR coup, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles when they arrived in San Vicente earlier this month, just hours after it was revealed that King Charles had asked the couple to give up their British home, Frogmore Cottage.

The timing was a “bold move”, said another club member who was present.

“I think that was definitely a statement coming on the night of the Frogmore news.”

It was definitely a visual statement.

Meghan Markle returned to West Hollywood a few days later for a ladies’ lunch at Gracias Madre. MEGA / BACKGROUND GRID

Markle carried a Chanel bag as she left Gracias Madre after a morning visiting a women’s shelter. MEGA / BACKGROUND GRID

“I know San Vincente has a celebrity backdoor, so no one needs to see you coming and going. They’re really all about privacy,” the member told Page Six.

“They’ve got way bigger stars than Harry and Meghan coming in and no one will ever know they’re there. But Harry and Meghan said ‘we’re fine’ and they didn’t need to use it And even when they left they used the main entrance.

A San Vicente spokesperson declined to comment on Harry’s joining.

It has been reported that King Charles, after asking his son and daughter-in-law to leave Frogmore Cottage, wants his brother Prince Andrew to downsize and move in. BACKGROUND GRID

The couple were joined by two friends as they dined in San Vicente and happily chatted with other guests, including actress Kate Hudson, as they ordered a bunch of healthy dishes, which, according to the member of the club, they barely touched.

The following week, Markle, 41, had to make the long drive to a women’s lunch with Archewell employees at Gracias Madre, a trendy vegan hotspot in West Hollywood, to celebrate International Women’s Day. The group visited a women’s shelter, Harvest Home, where they set up a pop-up baby shop and donated to the charity.

The Sussexes have also been in town to meet with Netflix about new projects, Page Six said, as part of their multimillion-dollar deal with the streamer, and went out for meals with friends.

Prince Harry is now believed to be a member of San Vicente Bungalows, which has a fee of $4,200 a year. Daily Stardust / ShotbyNYP/MEGA / BACKGRID

A source who knows the couple denied they were going “all of Hollywood”, adding, “They only went out for dinner with friends and at Archwell’s office recently, as well as a meeting with Netflix.”

Despite this, the Sussexes remain a talking point in Los Angeles, as one high-profile industry executive told Page Six: “People are so mixed about them, it’s interesting.

Some people are all about them and some people think they’re just weird.

“But the city is so wide awake that you can’t say anything about anyone without offending someone.”

It is said that the Sussexes are now planning to produce romantic comedies. Getty Images for the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

After the worldwide attention surrounding their Netflix docuseries, “Harry and Meghanand the release of Harry’s explosive memoir, ‘Spare’, everyone is certainly waiting to see what he does next.

Amid talk of their deal with Spotify, Page Six can confirm that Markle’s podcast, “Archetypes with Meghan,” will return despite the departure of Archewell podcast producer Rebecca Sanans.

The series will be directed by the series’ current lead producer, Terry Wood.

A Spotify spokeswoman declined to comment.

Prince Harry and Meghan count Oprah Winfrey as a neighbor and friend of Montecito. ZUMAPRESS.com

Markle (centre, hand over mouth) and Harry (not seen here) attended Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s wedding vow renewal ceremony. TheEllenShow/YouTube

And the Sussexes have made several powerful friends in Santa Barbara who also spend time in Los Angeles. Besides Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres, Markle also considers former makeup artist and multi-millionaire entrepreneur Victoria Jackson a close friend.

Jackson, 67, rose to fame in the 1980s as a designer and queen of no-makeup infomercials, finding success selling her products on QVC.

In 2021, Jackson launched Kind Science, an anti-aging skincare line, with DeGeneres. WWD magazine reported that she met Markle through their mutual friend, feminist icon Gloria Steinem.

Jackson lent his Santa Barbara ranch for filming Markle’s cover for her controversial interview with New York Magazine’s ‘The Cut’ last August, in which the Duchess said she and Harry were happy to be leaving the Great Britain and that they had upset the royal family simply by existing. In the interview, Markle referred to Jackson as a “safe harbor.”

The Sussexes are now reportedly planning to produce romantic comedies and move away from making documentaries. As Page Six previously revealed, they’ve been working with Hollywood’s top financier, Adam Lilling, for some time.

Makeup millionaire Victoria Jackson is one of Markle’s closest friends in California, and the former “Suits” actress calls Jackson a “safe harbor.” Getty Images for HR

It’s not yet known if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend King Charles’ coronation on May 6, but palace officials have said they hope the couple will. Samir Hussein/WireImage

The pair also plan to produce funnier scripted series, according to the UK Daily Telegraph, but they won’t appear in any of the projects themselves.

They are also highly unlikely to continue working with director Liz Garbus, who made their Netflix show.

As reported by Page Six, two couples had a rocky relationship with Garbus after, a Netflix source said, [The Sussexes] have made significant requests to roll back the content they provided themselves. »

Director Liz Garbus fell out with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after working on their Netflix docu-series, Page Six reported. WireImage

The focus will be more on fictional and scripted content, an insider has claimed of Harry and Meghan’s upcoming projects, which sound very Hollywood. These will be romantic comedies, feel-good and light-hearted shows.