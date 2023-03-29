12th Exam Night Gripping True Crime Drama Breaks Convention | Movies





FFrench filmmaker Dominik Moll has delivered a startling true-crime procedural, a desolate study of the pervasiveness of evil and misogynistic violence and the abyss of ignorance in which everyone finds themselves gazing: the victims of crimes, relatives and the police themselves. And crime in the real world is often not limited by Agatha Christie’s conventions of clear motives and unmasked culprits. Moll and screenwriter Gilles Marchand fictionalized a real-life case told by French author Pauline Guna in her 2020 eyewitness report book 18.3: Une Anne la PJ, for which she was embedded for a year at Frances Police Judiciaire (equivalent UK CID); 18.3 being the part of the French penal code which governs their existence. On a certain ominous night in 2016, a young Grenoble girl named Clara (Lula Cotton-Frapier) leaves a house after dark where she was hanging out with her friend Stephanie (Pauline Serieys) and impulsively records a video on the street on her phone saying how much she loves him and is then horribly slaughtered by an unseen assailant. A team of cops is tasked with his case, led by new chief Yohan (Bastien Bouillon) and an older, moody and concerned officer, Marceau (Bouli Lanners). One of the first things the forensic team naturally has to do is carefully package Clara’s smartphone, a precious vessel of potentially useful information (including this video) and, fundamentally, her digital soul, repository of his whole identity. In a sickening, compelling moment of plausible chaos, Yohan spoils the vital professional moment of breaking the news to Clara’s distraught mother: he loses track as he talks and withers, like an amateur actor. But there is a specific reason for this: an existential crisis that will haunt him throughout. Clara has had many boyfriends, it turns out, with a prevalent taste for bad boys (the cue for a lot of vapid sexist comments from the more unreconstructed members of the team). There are a number of possible suspects, including a grotesque character who actually recorded a rap on YouTube threatening to kill Clara exactly the way she was murdered. But could it be a copycat murder? This film is captivating because it shows the lives of the two officers parallel to the case, a story that could almost exist independently of the crime in question. Marceau is heading for a breakdown; his wife has left him and he is obsessed with giving up the police in favor of an alternative career teaching French literature. Meanwhile, Yohan, obviously dysfunctional, is disgusted by the misogynistic attitudes of his colleagues, but appeased by the arrival of a young, intelligent female officer: it is Nadia (played by Mouna Soualem, from Dina Amers You look like me ). There is something very mysterious and disturbing about this film, like Bong Joon-hos, the Korean classic Memories of Murder: a study of what it means not to know, not to solve, not to find the eternal truths of the story and the meaning of an end. , which every movie, TV show, and novel says needs to be there. What does it do to a cop’s soul not only to be confronted with the brutalities of crime, but also with the void, with the absence of explanation, with this wall of denunciation to make sense of the experience ? Memories of Murder actually inspired a solution to his case; perhaps La Nuit du 12 could do the same. Either way, it’s a brutally gripping drama. The Night of the 12th hits UK cinemas on March 31 and is available on digital platforms in Australia.

