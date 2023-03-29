Priyanka moved to Hollywood when she had ‘beef with people’ in Bollywood, says she was ‘pushed into a corner’





Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed her reason for leaving Bollywood and moving to work in the United States. She said she had “beef with people” and was pushed into a corner. She also revealed that she was not the happiest with the work she was getting from the Hindi film industry. Priyanka spoke to Dax Shepherd on her Armchair Expert podcast and said that for the first time she felt “safe” during their conversation. Talking about her music career, Priyanka said Anjula Acharia of Desi Hits spotted her in a music video and called her out when she was filming for “Saat Khoon Maaf.” She asked if she would be interested in a musical career in the United States. “I was pushed into a corner of the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I’m not good at playing this game, so I was a bit tired of politics and said I needed a break,” she said. “This music story gave me the opportunity to go to another part of the world, not to crave films that I didn’t want to have, but I would need to hit on certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require crawling and I had worked so long that I no longer felt like doing it,” she added. “So when this music thing came up, I was like, ‘Fuck, I’m going to America,'” she said. She talked about all the stars she’s worked with, from Pitbull, Will.I.Am to Pharell Williams, and even met JayZ. However, when the music career didn’t pan out, she soon realized she was “much better at my day job.” She then shared that someone suggested she try acting roles in the United States as well. Which she did and eventually landed the lead role in “Quantico” in 2015. After that Priyanka was seen in big budget Hollywood releases such as ‘Baywatch’, ‘Matrix: Revolutions’, ‘The White Tiger’ and will be seen in ‘Citadel’ and ‘Love Again’. Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.

