I was pushed into a corner in Bollywood, says Priyanka Chopra as she moved to the US





Priyanka Chopra recently revealed in an interview why she moved to the United States and started working there. On March 28, Kangana Ranaut tweeted her support and said that Priyanka Chopra was being harassed by movie mania. I was pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people who didn’t choose me, I had a hard time with people, and I’m not good at playing this game, so I was a little tired of politics and I Said I needed a break. So when this music thing happened, I was like f*** it, I’m going to America, Priyanka Chopra said while speaking to Dax Shepherd on her Armchair Expert podcast. Shortly after the buzz created on social media, Kangana Ranaut tweeted in support of Priyanka and said, “Bolly kids grow up obsessed with talent, their parents applaud their every word/move and they too start believing this lie, until a gifted person shows it, punching them in the face and raising the bar high, it challenges everything they ever believed.” Bolly’s kids grow up obsessed with talent, their parents applaud their every word/move and they too start to believe that lie, until a really talented person shows up, punches them in the face and places set the bar high, this defies everything they’ve ever believed1/2 https://t.co/XAZ8aHk3QQ Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 28, 2023 “To be true, and they succumb to what all unworthy, immature and entitled people succumb to in such a situation (jealousy). Favorite movie,” Kangana wrote further. To be true, and they succumb to what all unworthy, immature, entitled people succumb to in such a situation (jealousy) They band together to bully and harass even kill those they consider gifted Amadeus is a movie about it, my favorite movie. Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 28, 2023 According to reports, AR Rahman was asked why he does more Tamil films and not a lot of Hindi films, the Oscar-winning composer in July 20202 replied, “I don’t say no to good films, but I think there are there’s a whole gang (in Bollywood) working against me and spreading false rumors (about me) People expect me to do things, but there’s another gang of people preventing that from happening. It’s good because I believe in destiny. I believe that everything comes from God,” wrote one paparazzi on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatodayne.in/entertainment/story/i-was-being-pushed-into-a-corner-in-bollywood-says-priyanka-chopra-on-moving-to-us-534039-2023-03-29 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

