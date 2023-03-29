Entertainment
Zoom’s new AI-powered features include whiteboard generation and meeting summaries
Happy Tuesday Crunch!
TechCrunch’s top 3
-
It was only a matter of time: Zoom doesn’t want you to stray from its platform and has added new features including email, assistant and calendar so it can take on Slack, Calendly, Google and Microsoft, Ivan reports. That’s a lot of sparring. We hope Zoom is up to the task.
-
RIP: Natasha L explains why Twitter is dying. We won’t spoil it for you, but it does involve a certain person taking it back. If you need further evidence, only verified accounts will appear in the For You section starting April 15. Yes, people who paid $8 for the blue check.
-
More layoffs: pot holder reports that GitHub has laid off nearly its entire engineering team in India as the Microsoft-owned company cuts spending amid weakening global market conditions.
Startups and VCs
Gotta love a solid starter drama, and brian covers it in his summary of Turntable and all of its iterations over the years: Turntable LIVE raises $7 million ahead of public launchafter years of co-founder disagreements and music licensing challenges.
We’ve all seen “Jurassic Park,” so we conclude that there’s nothing that can go wrong with taking mammoth DNA and tank mammoth burger meat. It’s true, a cultured meat company resurrects the woolly mammoth so you can have a whole new (well, old) sensory experience, Paul reports. Personally, we can’t wait for the next dino-burgers. Next stop: Triceratops tri-tip, Stegosaurus steak and Brachiosaurus burgers all around.
And we have five more stories for you, cultivated in small, handcrafted batches by your friendly local TechCrunch editors:
Q1 VC results tread water, but it’s cold comfort for SaaS unicorns
Picture credits: Nigel Sussman/TechCrunch
As the first quarter of 2023 draws to a close, Alex Wilhelm reviewed early data from PitchBook to get an idea of key VC trend indicators such as number of trades and total capital invested.
The picture that forms from venture capital data for the first quarter of 2023 is one of a decline measured against the end of 2022, he found.
And March brought with it something akin to a boom in domestic venture capital activity, which could get even brighter if the latest Q1 data bolsters the month’s totals further.
Three others from the TC+ team:
Big Tech inc.
If you love listening to wordless music while you work, like Christine does, then Apple has a treat for you. Apple Music Classical is now available for download and includes over 5 million tracks, Ivan And Sarah report. Tweet at Christina and let him know your favorite piece. His is Isle of the Dead, Op.29 composed by Sergei Rachmaninoff. It’s a delicious 19 minutes.
Also in today’s Apple headlines is the launch of Apple Pay laterwhich allows users to split the cost of an Apple Pay purchase into four equal payments over six weeks with no interest or late fees. Kyle see you.
In the meantime, it’s time to take a walk on the Amazons Sidewalk, a low-bandwidth, long-range network that the delivery giant has opened up to developers. Sidewalk can be used to connect Internet of Things (IoT) devices and developers will be able to check their local signal strength on a map to get a better idea of their devices’ ability to connect to the network before they start working on it. a product, Frederic writing.
And we have five more for you:
