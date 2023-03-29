Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she left Bollywood because she was ‘pushed into a corner’









Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she left Bollywood to give Hollywood a shot because she felt like she was being pushed into a corner of the industry. The Monday episode of the Podcast Armchair Expert, Chopra Jonas said she has people who don’t cast me and she has beef with people in Bollywood. She added that she had never said that before. The Matrix Resurrections star had a thriving career as a Bollywood actress in India before coming to the US, but admitted back then she was tired of politics. I just needed a break, she said. This hiatus from acting in India came when an opportunity to travel to America and work in the music industry was presented to her, which ultimately led to Chopra Jonas signing a deal with Interscope Records as a singer in the early 2010s. When this music thing happened, I was like, you know what, f**k it. I’m going to America, she said. After working with artists like Pitbull and Will.i.Am, Chopra Jonas said she realized she was better suited to be an actress. She started looking for roles in Hollywood because she felt she was in trouble at home anyway just to be cast in the kind of movies I wanted to be cast in. After a chance encounter with an ABC casting executive, Chopra Jonas found herself auditioning for the network’s new spy show, Quantico. I read the pilot so I knew what the tone of the show was and worked with an acting coach, she said. Chopra Jonas landed the role and starred in Quantico as FBI rookie Alex Parrish for the shows for three seasons between 2015 and 2018. This audition at this phase of my life really defined me, she said on Monday. Chopra Jonas has gone on to a successful career in Hollywood, starring in such major films as Baywatch, The Matrix Resurrections, upcoming romance film Love Again and spy TV series Citadel, which premieres April 28.

