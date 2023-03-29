JID and Smino share love on Chicago leg of Luv is 4Ever Tour JID and Smino co-headline Luv is 4Ever tour at Aragon Ballroom





iPhone flashlights turned into a galaxy-rivaling sea of ​​stars painted on the ceiling of the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom during JID’s performance of “Stars,” from his 2022 album “The Forever Story”. On March 21, emerging rapper Jordan Ward open for JID’s mosh-inducing performance. Co-headliner Smino then followed JID for the sold-out Chicago show of the 2023 “Luv is 4Ever” tour. The artists on the tour – named after Smino’s 2022 album “Luv 4 Rent” and JID’s “The Forever Story” – shared the stage with producers, backing vocals and surprise guest Chance the Rapping. The songs from “The Forever Story” made up the bulk of JID’s setlist. He welcomed the audience on board with “2007” and “Raydar” from his latest album before sweeping the stage with orange and purple lights for “Off Da Zoinkys” from his 2018 project “DiCaprio 2.” The lights then switched to red graphics that branded former President Ronald Reagan a “racist,” as the JID keyboardist ripped on a keytar. The visuals referenced both Reagan’s involvement in the War on Drugs and the anti-drug message of “Off Da Zoinkys”, which addressed the negative impact of drugs on JID and the rap world.

JID and Sminos’ 2023 Luv Is 4ever US Tour comes on the heels of the 2022 release of JID’s third studio album The Forever Story and Sminos’ third studio album Luv 4 Rent. The audience – engaged throughout the show – turned the entire ballroom into a mosh pit during the final song. “Stick,” a thunderous track originally performed by JID and J. Cole, as part of rap collective Dreamville, sent the crowd into a frenzy of screaming lyrics and slamming bodies. Although less moshing was involved, Smino’s set took on an equally energetic vibe, and backup vocalist Schenay Mosley’s velvety vocals provided a softer edge to “KLINK” and several other songs throughout. the performance. Smino’s stage presence was comfortable and inviting, both in her vocal performance and audience engagement. Both JID and Smino periodically interacted with the crowd asking fans to raise their hands in the shape of a heart, mimicking the infinity heart symbol that made up their performance visuals. For one of his most popular songs, “Wild Irish Roses,” Smino asked fans to smoke some cannabis as they sang along to the smooth R&B track with backing vocals from Mosley. The icing on the cake for Smino’s performance was a surprise feature from Chicago’s Chance the Rapper, who performed fan-favorite “No Problem” from his 2016 album “Coloring Book.” There was no lack of liveliness in the Aragon Ballroom as the crowd roared and shouted the lyrics to the hit. Smino’s “Luv 4 Rent” ranked 18th in Rolling Stone’s Top 25 Hip-Hop Albums of 2022 and JID’s “The Forever Story” ranked third, the latter placed above “Mr. Morale and Big Steps Billboard placed JID’s album at #8 on the Top 20 Hip-Hop Albums of 2022, and NPR listed both JID’s and Smino’s albums in its article of the same title. If those sold-out albums and shows are any indication, JID and Smino are rappers to watch as they continue to rise in the music industry. Twitter: @thekellyreport_ E-mail: [email protected] Related stories: — SZA brings first ‘SOS’ arena tour to Chicago with opener Omar Apollo — Danny Ocean makes Chicago fall in love on Valentine’s Day — Captured: jxdn headlines the Chicago show in the fall

