Priyanka’s USA manager was told by Bollywood folks ‘you’re wasting your time’ | Bollywood
Actress Priyanka Chopra has broken her silence on the real reason behind her leaving India to work in the United States in a recent podcast. Now his manager Anjula Acharia has reacted to all the commotion caused by the actor’s revelation. Anjula took to Twitter to respond to a fan page and spoke about the noise the naysayers are making. (Also read: Here’s What Happened During Karan Johar-Priyanka Chopra’s 2012 Feud: From Angry Tweets to Clarifications)
One person tweeted on Tuesday, Since #PriyankaChopra finally spoke I would ask everyone to read the interview with Anjula Acharia (US Director of PC) where she talks about how when she signed PC for the talent contract, a group of Bollywood people including a director producer and some actors pissed off about PC and tried to convince her not to work for her because according to them she was a talentless actress with no potential in the United States and that it would suffer massive losses. Anjula mentioned that she came back with tears in her eyes.
Anjula reacted to the tweet saying that naysayers are just noise! You need to log off @priyankachopra is undeniable and we proved them all wrong :))) I knew she would be a world star the first time I saw her on TV!
In the mentioned interview from 2021, Anjula had said, I remember when I first signed Priyanka, there were a lot of people, especially in India, who were so negative. I was at Manish Goel’s at a dinner with some I wouldn’t say Bollywood personalities, they hate that word Hindi film industry, and they were so negative about it. They were like she would never work, I don’t know why you wasting your time blah blah I remember feeling really hurt at the time, am I wasting my time? But that’s where self-confidence comes in. It seemed like a crazy dream, didn’t it? Bringing someone from India to Hollywood, but I have to tell you, when I look into Priyanka’s eyes, you just believe. And I think Priyanka was just undeniable. And I think she’s a disruptor and I believe in her talent. I just had more confidence in myself than these people were telling me.
Anjula is the one who called Priyanka while she was filming for Saat Khoon Maaf in 2011 and asked her if she would be interested in a music career in the United States. She worked with Will.I.Am, Pitbull and others, but her musical career was unsuccessful. Later, with the help of Anjula, Priyanka auditioned for acting roles in the United States and landed her first Quantico show.
In a new episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepherd, Priyanka opened up about how she left Bollywood when she felt cornered and had beef with some people.
