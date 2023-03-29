Home Show is out of the park…again! | Culture & Leisure

Connect with us

The Daily Independent’s annual Home & Leisure Show returned to the Desert Empire exhibition center over the weekend and brought with it some of the amazing products and services available on the market today to help turn that home into a home. .

This year’s event brought together over 50 businesses from Ridgecrest and surrounding areas.

Held at Mesquite Hall, the two-day event was considered another success for The Daily Independent, as attendance and turnout were good.

“Saturday the flow of people was pretty good,” said Rodney Preul, sales representative who coordinates the show each year.

According to Preul, the Home Show included giveaways, special product offers and other promotions.

This year’s sponsors were Vibe Solar, Caltrans, KRV Outdoor Living and Bernie’s Landscaping.

Says Preul, “We would like to thank all of our sponsors for their support, and we thank our suppliers for their participation.”

New vendors participated this year in addition to local people who return each year to attend the show, such as photographer Susan Neves. Neves has exhibited his fine art photography at Home Shows for the past five years.

“I had a really good show,” she said, adding that audiences aren’t shy about telling her what they like about her job.

Latosha and Mia McIntyre of Mama Mia’s Cakes and Treats participated for a second consecutive year.

The Mama Mia team also said they had a good show and sold lots of goodies during the event.

“The show was a hit. It’s our second year, and every time was so worth it,” Mia McIntyre said after the event.

So what’s been a fan favorite this year?

Mama Mia’s cake jars were top sellers, with banana pudding flavored cake, vanilla buttercream frosting, Nilla wafers and chopped walnuts. Yum!

Are you looking for a good roofer? fine arts? Garage door? Real estate agent?

The Home Show brought all of this and more to give people options they might not have known were available until they attended the Home Show.

Local utility agencies also attended, including Indian Wells Valley Water District, Mediacom, Waste Management and IWV TV Boosters.

“Overall it was a good show,” said Chip Holloway, who attends The Home Show annually as an independent consultant for Waste Management.

According to Holloway, he estimated that about 60% of the people he spoke to were actually happy with the new organic program, with the remaining 40% not being so happy.

Laughed Holloway, “I didn’t get beaten as badly as I thought.”

Even Merry Maids showed up and talked to people about how you can get out of all that chores so you can free up some time to do something fun…like go to more home shows !

But the crowd stopper had to be Bernie Mondragon’s metal cactus cutouts, perfect for decorating any yard, especially for those interested in xeriscaping.

Held annually in March, the next home show will return next year with the arrival of the new spring season.

You didn’t participate this year, but you want to get your foot in the door for next year?

Call Rodney Preul at 760-382-1640 and secure your space early as booth spaces fill up quickly every year!

