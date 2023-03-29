Priyanka Chopra corrects interviewer who calls RRR a Bollywood movie, says it’s a “Tamil movie”. Fans react to his gaffe





Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been a big supporter of SS Rajamouli’s RRR ever since the film was submitted for the Oscars. She even attended the screening of the film in the United States and paid tribute to the film. Later, sharing a photo with SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani, she wrote on social media: “The least I can do to contribute to this amazing Indian cinematic journey. Good luck and congratulations @RRRMovie. Priyanka even hosted Ram Charan and his wife Upasana at her residence in Los Angeles when the couple were in the country ahead of the Oscars. In fact, Priyanka starred alongside Ram Charan in her Bollywood debut, Zanjeer. This whole prelude is to give a picture of how much the actress knows about RRR, and that’s why it’s confusing to refer to the Telugu film as a ‘Tamil film’ in a recent interview with the podcast channel Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard. What is more ironic about her statement is that she was actually correcting the interviewer who called RRR a Bollywood movie. So when Dax Shepard compared Bollywood to Hollywood in the 1950s when a few stars and big studios controlled everything, Priyanka agreed and said, “I don’t think you’re far off. I think that was what it was…great studios, five actors…great movies will be made by them; but the game has changed so much now. First of all, it’s streaming. It has given access to so many people creating content. She added, “Bollywood has evolved in such an incredible way. You have the big mainstream action and the love story and the dancing…” when Dax interrupted her saying, “RRR…”, Priyanka l ‘ quickly corrected, saying, “It’s a Tamil movie by the way. And that wasn’t the only time she called it a Tamil movie. She continued, ‘It’s like a big, mega, Tamil blockbuster that does all of that…it’s like our Avengers.” It’s not like Priyanka Chopra doesn’t know the difference between different industries in the South given that her first film as an actor was in Tamil, titled Tamizhan, with Vijay in the lead role. So, PC has to be given the benefit of the doubt and I hope it was just a slip of the tongue on his part.

