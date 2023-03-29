Priyanka Chopra on the Challenges She Faced Being Dark in Bollywood: I’ve Been Lit in Many Movies





Priyanka Chopra has been breaking the internet ever since she made a shocking revelation about leaving Bollywood because of dirty politics. The internet went viral and many came out to support the actress. But in the same interview, the Bajirao Mastani star opened up about how much of a problem she was with being dark in Bollywood, and how light she was in her movies. She also talked about being part of the fairness cream. Priyanka Chopra on being dark While talking to Dax Shepherd on her podcast, Priyanka Chopra recalled that when she joined movies, she was considered dark. Despite this, she did a commercial for a fairness cream because it was a beauty brand. She added that a beauty brand is a big part of an actress’ trajectory and all beauty brands sell these creams. Explaining the commercial further, she explained that she played a dark-skinned girl who sells flowers and gets rejected by a guy. But later when she uses the fairness cream she even gets a job, gets the guy and all her dreams come true. Priyanka then added how she was lit for many of her roles with makeup and then explosive lighting. She added: “When I joined the movie industry, if you were fair you were guaranteed some form of success or casting, but if you were darker, I’m not even that dark. , for darker girls it was, let yourself be enlightened.’ Priyanka’s next projects As previously reported, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with a handful of promising ongoing projects. She stars in Amazon Prime spy thriller series Citadel and romantic comedy Its All Coming Back To Me. Priyanka Chopra also returns to Bollywood after a short hiatus, with the highly anticipated road movie, Jee Le Zaraa. The project, directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, will mark his first on-screen collaboration with popular actresses, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. READ ALSO : Priyanka Chopra Reveals Nick Jonas Changes His Accent When He Comes to India; here’s why

