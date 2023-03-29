Priyanka Chopra Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra slams Bollywood’s color bias and regrets starring in ‘damaging’ fairness cream ad in past





India has an unfair obsession with fairness. From the Bollywood craze for gore gore gaal (those fair cheeks) to marriage advertisements that demand tall, blonde brides, India’s craze for fair skin doesn’t seem to be stopping. Indian global star Priyanka Chopra has recently spoken out against rampant colorism in Bollywood. In an Armchair Experts podcast, she told Dax Shepherd how she faced discrimination (both subtle and direct) because of her dark skin during her start in showbiz. She has also expressed remorse for being part of Fair Is A Beautiful Tale, starring in commercials for Fairness Cream. The Barfi star said he was often told to lighten up for movies. I have been enlightened in many films. Thanks to make-up and then to explosive lighting. Referring to one of her films, Kismat, she told how she underwent rigorous skin lightening to play a girl as white as milk. She also revealed how success was often unfairly tied to skin color for many aspiring actresses. When I joined the movie industry if you were fair you were guaranteed some form of success or casting but if you were darker I’m not even that dark, for girls more dark it was, let yourself be enlightened, she told Shepherd. “ Back to recommendation stories

The actress, who starred in an advert for beauty brand Ponds with Saif Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia, has revealed she is deeply remorseful for appearing in an advert for a fairness cream which perpetuates prejudice against dark skin. Expressing regret, she said the only reason she appeared in the ad was because she was from a major beauty brand, and for many female stars, endorsing beauty brands was a source of visibility as well. than income. A cutie mark is a very important part of an actress’ trajectory, she explained. Describing the ad as “damaging”, she recalled how her character, a brooding flower girl, spends her days ignored by her crush, but the moment she undergoes skin lightening, the guy returns the favor. I start using this cream, and I get a job, I get the guy, all my dreams come true, and it was like the mid-2000s, she told Shepherd. Take a look at the ad below:



India spends billions to be fair and beautiful

Call it a relic of 200 years of colonial rule or just good old fashioned bias for low melanin levels, India has an unfair bent for fairness. According to a 2019 report titled India Fairness Cream & Bleach Market Overview, the Indian fairness cream industry was worth more than Rs 3000 crore. A 2019 World Health Organization report also revealed that skin lightening products occupy more than half of India’s skin care market.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/magazines/panache/priyanka-chopra-calls-out-bollywoods-colour-bias-regrets-starring-in-damaging-fairness-cream-ad-in-the-past/articleshow/99079456.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related