Prince Harry v Daily Mail publisher: Duke of Sussex returns to High Court for day two of preliminary hearing





The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, returned to the Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday for the second day of a preliminary hearing in his trial against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over allegations of unlawful news gathering and phones listening. He was joined by Sir Elton John and actor Sadie Frost on the first day of preliminary hearings, which are due to end on Thursday. Harry was seen entering London Central Court a few minutes after 10 a.m. His presence in the courtroom, which interestingly was entirely on his own initiative and not legally required, fueled significant media coverage, turning millions of eyeballs to the preliminary hearing. . A spokesperson for Prince Harry spoke to Reuters recently and revealed the Duke of Sussex wanted to be present at the hearing to signal public support for the case. And that’s no shock since he has spent years criticizing the tabloids and has spoken openly about the negative effects some reporting has had on him and his family. The lawsuit was filed collectively by seven high-profile figures, including Doreen Lawrence, Elton John, David Furnish, Liz Hurley, Sadie Frost and Simon Hughes. Together they accused the Daily Mail and Mail publisher of “heinous criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy” in its efforts to obtain information on high-profile figures. Still confused about the privacy dispute between the seven plaintiffs and the publisher of the Daily Mail? Here is a detailed report on the explosive trial! The following is a list of the allegations made against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL): Hiring private investigators to covertly place listening devices inside claimants’ cars and private property.

The commission of individuals to surreptitiously listen in and record private telephone calls.

Paying cops for sensitive insider information.

Impersonation of individuals to obtain medical information from hospitals by deception.

Accessing bank accounts, credit history and financial transactions through illicit means and manipulation. Associated Newspapers has vehemently denied the allegations and wants the cases thrown out on the grounds that they were brought too late. Now the judge will decide whether the case will move forward or be dismissed as the publisher requested. Harry has filed several lawsuits in recent years. In 2019 he sued the owners of UK tabloids The Sun and Daily Mirror for unlawful newsgathering and phone hacking. You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

