Priyanka Chopra exposes Bollywood, brutally trolled





Priyanka Chopra exposed Bollywood and ended up being brutally trolled. Priyanka Chopra speaking in a podcast, explained why she left Bollywood. She said: “I was pushed into a corner of the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me I had beef with people I’m not good at playing this game so I was kinda tired of politics and said I had need a break. She even came with a daze about her eggs. She says she froze her eggs when she was 30 on the advice of her mother. who is an obstetrician-gynecologist. She said “I felt such freedom, I did it in my early thirties and I could continue on an ambitious warpath, I wanted to be successful and I wanted to get to a certain place in my career. , I hadn’t met the person I wanted to have children with. So, with this anxiety, and with my mother who is an obstetrician-gynecologist saying, “Do it”, For her Bollywood comments, Priyanka is brutally trolled while Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri and others came out to support her. Here are some comments. “I LOVE Priyanka Chopra. But let’s be honest, PC didn’t move to USA because of bad Bollywood politics. Bcz, it happens in all INDUSTRIES. Waise it’s not her fault. D’ first because vo (brown) – Indian hai toh you have to play the victim in today’s Woke America to grow up in Hollywood, “and the victim card came out again. Priyanka Chopra signed quantico in 2014. she did gunday with yrf in 2014. quit the movie halfway through because she had another hollywood cameo but she was pushed into a corner.” A Twitter user recalled PeeCee’s statements that went viral last week, where she claimed she left the comforts of Bollywood and moved to Hollywood because to her, “comfort is boring”. The tweet read, “Last time she said comfort was boring so she decided to go Hollywood now? What exactly is she trying to say?” “I mean she has some best movies in Bollywood, she worked with srk, Akshay, salman, Ranbir, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, agneepath etc., so…?” “It’s a load of nonsense. The other actresses like Deepika, Kangana and Alia, just to name a few, were kicking around. So she had no choice but to leave because she couldn’t match.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cinejosh.com/news/1/96565/priyanka-chopra-exposes-bollywood-brutally-trolled.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

