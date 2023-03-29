New Funding, New Era, New Milestones For Millennial Entertainment Complex: East Austin Fixture To Be Arts Center Via Cultural Trust Investment – Arts

The Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex: East Austin’s cultural hub aims to renovate its former movie theater into a live performance space.

When the new millennium came to Austin, it brought with it the Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, a fun time straight out of a childhood dream with a bowling alley, skating rink, arcade and movie theater . But now the theater collects dust rather than film stumps.

However, the facility is now entering a new era as one of the first sites to benefit from the City of Austins Cultural Trust, and chief executive Kim Wright believes the investment can breathe new life into the space. She said the resort tries to promote a feel-good environment to its new and returning guests, from five to over fifty. There was also a social mission, and part of that was engaging people in the community, giving them a place to come, enjoy recreation.

Plans involve renovating this cinema space (which closed in the early 2010s due to the high cost of switching to digital projection) as well as adding a performance space that will be open to the community.

Established in 2018 and managed by the Austin Economic Development Corporation (a public real estate developer), the Cultural Trust aims to create affordable arts spaces in Austin and preserve buildings for creative purposes. Anne Haynes, AEDC’s Director of Transactions, said: “We are losing too many artists, we are losing too many organizations to displacement, and we are certainly losing the soul of our city, which is the arts, the music, culture and creativity”.

Last December, the Austin City Council approved the use of funds of up to $2.4 million for the trust’s first two projects. First, the conversion of 7,006 square feet of the parking lot at the City of Austin’s Permit and Development Center on Middle Fiskill into a flexible art space. Second, the renovation of the Millennium Center, at an estimated cost of $400,000.

The money for the trust comes from different sources. In 2018, voters approved a proposal allocating $12 million to acquire and improve creative spaces. The trust also received $2.4 million from the Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund and $2.5 million from an allocation from the City of Austin. John Riedie, chief executive of the Austin Creative Alliance, said keeping the arts alive required more than a brush and a dream. There’s no way in today’s market for a scrappy group of artists to find a warehouse and turn it into an arts complex.

Sharron Anderson, advisory board member and founding executive director of ATX Theater, added that many of Austin’s 80 theater companies are also struggling to find space to operate. You have to put together several things in order to make ends meet to be a theater performer here. The Cultural Trust is a beacon of hope for many theater companies that have lost their space or are looking to put down roots.

With money from the trust, AEDC hopes to improve infrastructure and investments to help the arts thrive. It’s not just a grant program, Haynes said. Contributed either to facilitating capital improvements to buildings to secure them for the long term, or to constructing new facilities.

Haynes explained that the advisory committee picked the two projects to start with because they’re fairly easy to do and owned by the city. They called on us because you were taking an existing seat and making it more usable by many different organizations. We thought upgrading a city-owned facility was the best chance of staying long term.

Riedie, who is also a member of the advisory board, argued that the city’s legal interpretation for the bond money only allows it to be used on city-owned facilities, although the board has considered that the funds are used for private properties. I think they took too narrow an interpretation that crippled intentions [of the council], Riedie said. Were going to learn in the next round of bond elections how to better frame it. Well keep plugging into worthy community projects with the money we have.

Once renovations to the Millennium Center are complete, Wright says she hopes the facility can be used for performing arts groups as well as school functions such as speech contests. We wanted to make it more versatile and a good neighborhood space that would help meet some of the needs of the community. I’ve already been approached by people in the music and arts industry because there isn’t enough space available in Austin, affordable space available,

Riedie added that in addition to the city’s initiatives, he hopes the city’s culture will change so that more people embrace the arts. We really need to build that culture where more people who live here understand the importance of supporting arts and culture, he said. Culturally vibrant cities, as defined by cities that have artists working, tend to have an economic advantage. But I think the most important thing is what artists bring to the fabric of everyday life and that’s is the cultural experiences to participate in, consume or learn for everyone who lives in the city.

For Wright, this goes back to the communal nature of the Millennium. We can create something good here that will be sustainable and affordable. Everything that was done in this space will last for another 23 years.