Priyanka Chopra remembers being enlightened by Bollywood films; Reveals she was considered dark





Priyanka Chopra, the hugely popular Indian actress, has established herself as one of the hottest talents on the global film platform with years of hard work and dedication. The versatile actress, who has been considered one of the best performers in her league, has never had an easy journey in her acting career. In her recent chat with Dax Shepherd on her podcast, Priyanka Chopra made some explosive revelations about working in Bollywood movies, which created a major stir on social media. Priyanka Chopra has been ‘lit up’ in Bollywood movies The Citadel actress, who admitted colorism is so “normalized” in the film industry, revealed she used to be “lit up” in Bollywood films. Priyanka Chopra added that she was considered a “dark” actress early in her acting career. “I was lit up in many movies. Thanks to makeup and then explosive lighting. There was a song that I still remember. It was called Chitti Dudh kudi, which means a girl as white as milk and I’m not that but I was playing her and I was really relieved in the movie,” the global icon recalled. Priyanka works on commercials for fairness cream In the podcast, Priyanka Chopra was quick to admit that she’s done commercials for “fairness” creams before. However, Priyanka added that she finally realized they were extremely “damaging”. “I remember when I joined movies, I was considered dark, written as the dark actress and I was like what is dark? What does that mean?. Still, I did an ad for a fairness cream, because you’re doing a beauty brand. A beauty brand is a very important part of an actress’ trajectory. And all the beauty brands were selling these creams. “, revealed the actress. PC working front The talented actress will next be seen in Citadel, the upcoming spy thriller series slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, in April 2023. Priyanka Chopra returns to Bollywood with Jee Le Zaraa, the upcoming girl movie directed by the actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. READ ALSO : Why did Priyanka Chopra move to the United States to work? Actress says she struggled with people in Bollywood

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/priyanka-chopra-recalls-getting-lightened-up-in-bollywood-films-reveals-she-was-considered-dusky-1214506 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related