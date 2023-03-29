New concept Harkins BackLot entertainment center is coming to Phoenix





PHOENIX — Harkins, a chain of theaters based in the Valley, announced Monday that it will open a new type of family entertainment center in North Phoenix next year. The concept, Harkins BackLot, will debut at the Shops at Norterra mall at Happy Valley Road and Norterra Parkway. The design was inspired by classic movie studio backgrounds, the channel said in a press release. BackLot will include the largest sports viewing screens in the state, a bowling alley, patio, scratch kitchen and bar, arcade, virtual reality games, patio and party rooms. There will also be space for private and corporate functions. Harkins has been providing exceptional family entertainment for nearly 90 years,” said Mike Bowers, CEO and President of Harkins Theaters, in the release. The expansion of our brand into dedicated family entertainment centers is a natural progression of our heritage of innovation. Our secret sauce is our unique ability to combine the fun of an entertainment center with the excitement of movies in our movie studio themed BackLot Entertainment Centers. Customers can also look forward to the sports arena, as it will include full-service catering on the stadium’s seated bleachers. The restaurant will offer a variety of menus and drinks, including burgers, flatbreads, sandwiches, desserts, cocktails, beers and wines. “Having our friends and families over is central to what we have always done. I am thrilled to continue this tradition with Harkins BackLot,” said owner Dan Harkins. Additional BackLot locations are expected to be announced soon. Follow @suelenrivera We want to hear from you. Do you have a story idea or advice? Pass it on to the KTAR News team here.

