Not an arcade in Hesperia becomes a popular gaming location
Not an Arcade in Hesperia has become a popular entertainment destination for gamers of all ages since it opened in February.
The indie business on Bear Valley Road, just east of In-N-Out Burger, focuses on retro items and Japanese games, or Japanese versions of select games, such as House of the Dead 4, InitialD , Point Blank X and Taiko No Tatsujin or “Drum Master”.
The store’s co-owner and manager, Json Albano, said he and his business partner, Sam Choe, wanted to create “a safe, family-friendly place for people to relax and have fun”.
People want to hang out, hang out and have fun and friendly competition, said Albano, 25. We have a little something for everyone.
Ethan LaComb, 20, a music and game store technician, said the company could also be called Not Only an Arcade because it offers arcade and non-arcade games.
We also have a bunch of old and newer game consoles so you can play a variety of games, Albano said. You can play games like Guitar Hero, Resident Evil, Mortal Kombat, and Star Wars Battlefront.
Other game offerings include a pool table, foosball, claw machine, punching bag, air hockey, and basketball hoops. The store also offers many card and board games.
Our pool table, karaoke booth and punching bag are probably our three most popular games, Albano said. Lots of people come here and the girls seem to really like the karaoke booth.
On Monday, 21-year-old Kyle Stanton and his friend Bryan put on boxing gloves and challenged each other to the Ultimate Big Punch.
We come here about once a week, said Stanton, who lives in Apple Valley. We hang out here for a few hours and have fun. We love the punching bag, the pool table, and the zombie apocalypse game.
The store offers daily tournaments, with each winner receiving a gift certificate for a local business.
All of our gift certificates come from local small businesses, Albano said. We truly believe in supporting our local neighborhood businesses.
Players pay to play by the hour, with the first hour at $18 and an all-day pass at $50.
Albano said game players range from school-aged children to older adults.
I met three dads who said they were too old to play games, Albano said. Once we introduced them to the games and let them play, they got hooked and really started having fun. One of the fathers said he felt like a child again.
The arcade also offers a variety of Japanese and Asian snacks and drinks.
Over the years, especially since COVID-19, Japanese culture has garnered growing interest in the United States, LaComb said. People have become more interested in these types of games, snacks and sweets.
A sampling of food and drink offerings at the store include Hello Panda, cookie-like treats with a milk-flavored filling. Also, Orion O!karto potato chips, Bento squid snacks and Japanese Ramune sodas.
Visitors entering the store are greeted by an employee, who uses a hand-held metal detector to ensure they are not carrying a weapon.
We are a gun-free, alcohol-free and drug-free zone, Albano said. Were there to keep everyone safe.
Albano credits some of his store’s growth to a few Tik Tok videos that went viral. A video of@kcarolina.hhas over 126,000 views and another by@rodeo.birdhas more than 481,000.
It’s amazing how quickly they are growing up, Albano said. We were hoping for more people to find out about us and come give us a try.
Not an Arcade is open 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Not an Arcade is located at 17153 Bear Valley Road Suite 1 in Hesperia. For more information, call 760-917-7773 or search @NotanArcade_Hesperia on Instagram.
Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz can be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz
