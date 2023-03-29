Perrigo Announces New Date for FDA Joint Advisory Committee Meeting to Review Opill Daily Oral Contraceptive for Over-the-Counter Use





DUBLIN, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO), a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products, announced today that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has postponed a joint meeting of the Over-the-Counter Drug Advisory Committee (NDAC) and the Obstetric, Reproductive, and Urological Drug Advisory Committee (ORUDAC) on May 9 and 10, 2023, to review the company’s application for Opill over-the-counter daily oral contraceptive. Perrigo announced in July 2022 that its subsidiary HRA Pharma has filed an application with the FDA for Opill’s switch from Rx to OTC, a progestin-only daily birth control pill (also called a mini-pill or a non-oestrogen pill). If approved, Opill would be the very first daily contraceptive pill available over the counter, without a prescription, in the United States. Over-the-counter contraception has the support of major medical organizations, including the American College of Obstetricians and GynecologistsTHE American Medical Association and the American Academy of Family Physicians. Women’s health is one of the pillars of Perrigo’s strategic growth. Recognizing its importance to society and its potential for growth, the Company recently established a global strategic organization dedicated to women’s health, with a particular focus on the sexual health needs of women. Whether it’s expanding contraceptive options, products that help people understand and manage their fertility, or helping women adjust to perimenopause, the strategic organization Women’s Health will partner with women and people as experts on their own bodies and sexual health to help provide support and solutions every step of the way. The company believes that access to affordable contraception is an important next step and will work diligently with the FDA to obtain its approval. “Women’s needs are nuanced, and it’s time their health options reflected that,” said Frédérique Welgryn, global vice president for women’s health. “At Perrigo, we are not only committed to prioritizing women’s health, we are committed to being active champions of it. We are reimagining a new world where people are empowered to determine their own sexual health journey and to access the solutions they want.” The purpose and mission of Perrigo Women’s Health Strategic Organization can be found at here. About Perrigo Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is a leading provider of Self-care products for consumers and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that improve individual well-being by enabling consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Visit Perrigo online at www.perrigo.com. Forward-looking statements Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and therefore may be considered “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. Often, these factors may be beyond our control, including risks and uncertainties regarding the occurrence and timing of regulatory activities, such as the FDA advisory committee meeting described above. Although the Company believes that the meeting of the FDA advisory committee has been scheduled, there can be no assurance that such a meeting will take place, or that it will not be postponed or otherwise rescheduled. The outcome of this meeting cannot be predicted either. In particular, there can be no assurance that the FDA will approve the sale of daily oral contraceptives without a prescription in United States. The foregoing and other important factors, including those discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as the Company’s subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and, except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. SOURCEPerrigo Company plc

