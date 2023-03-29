Kangana Ranaut accuses Karan Johar of kicking Priyanka Chopra out of Bollywood over her relationship with Shah Rukh Khan





Kangana Ranaut has accused Karan Johar of Priyanka Chopra’s departure from Bollywood. The actress wrote a series of tweets on Twitter.

Kangana Ranaut accuses KJo of THIS thing.

By India Today Entertainment Bureau: Priyanka Chopra recently revealed the reason why she left Bollywood and moved to the West. The actress, on a podcast, mentioned that she was pushed into a corner of the Hindi film industry. PeeCee went on to say, “I’ve had some beef with people, I’m not good at playing this game so I was a little tired of politics and said I needed some pause.” On Armchair Podcast, Priyanka said people aren’t putting her in projects. Now reacting to her statement, Kangana Ranaut has blamed Karan Johar for the actress’ exit from B-Town because of her connection with Shah Rukh Khan. KANGANA RANAUT ACCUSES KARAN JOHAR Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter account and said, “This is what @priyankachopra has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and kicked her out of the film industry . Self-made woman was forced to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had her banished (1/2) (sic).” READ | Kangana Ranaut: I’ve been disturbed since the statement about Priyanka came out She further wrote, “The media wrote a lot about her falling out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and the movie mafia Cruella who is always on the lookout for vulnerable strangers saw a perfect punching bag on PC and did everything to harass her to the point where she had to leave India. This hateful, jealous, mean and toxic person should be held responsible for ruining the culture and environment of the film industry which was never hostile to foreigners during the AB or SRK days. His gang and his PR mafia should be raided and held accountable for harassing foreigners (sic).” Check out the tweets below: ON THE WORK FRONT FOR KANGANA RANAUT Meanwhile, on the labor front, Kangana has Tejas, Emergency and Chandramukhi 2 lined up in the pipeline. Edited by: Nirali Kanbar Posted on: March 28, 2023

