SHOCKING! Kangana Ranaut claims Karan Johar ‘banned’ Priyanka Chopra from Bollywood because SRK…

Kangana Ranaut has made a shocking allegation against Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. The actress has alleged that Karan Johar banned “Priyanka Chopra from Bollywood because of her friendship” with Shah Rukh Khan. Kangana, in a series of tweets, alleged that Karan harassed “Priyanka Chopra to such an extent that she had to leave India”.

Kangana tweeted a post on Tuesday morning which read: Priyanka Chopra says she moved to US because she struggled with people in Bollywood: was pushed into a corner, was tired of politics”. the article, Kangana wrote, This is what @priyankachopra has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and kicked her out of the film industry, self-made woman has forced to leave India. Everyone knows that Karan Johar banished her.

In another tweet, she wrote, the media wrote a lot about her falling out with Karan Johar due to her friendship with SRK and the movie mafia Cruella, who is always on the lookout for vulnerable strangers, saw a perfect PC punching bag and did everything to harass her to the point where she had to leave India.”

She continued: This obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic person should be held responsible for ruining the culture and environment of the film industry who was never hostile to outsiders during AB’s time. or SRK. His gang and PR mafia should be raided and held accountable for harassing foreigners.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra in a recent interview revealed that she decided to take a break from Bollywood after being pushed into a corner “and tired of politics”. Priyanka Chopra made her way to Hollywood after starring in the TV series Quantico in 2015. She has also featured in a few music videos including In My City and Exotic.

