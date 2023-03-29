GRDA organizes the first “Trash Art” competition for students | Culture & Leisure





The Grand River Dam Authority will hold an art contest for students in grades three through eight, who attend the Grand River Watershed School, on April 14. Lakes, rivers and streams are home to millions of aquatic creatures, from the largest catfish to the smallest caddisfly larvae. However, all of these creatures can be affected in one way or another by waste dumped into waterways. To help raise awareness of this issue and how litter can impact the aquatic community, GRDA is hosting the Unique Art Contest. The art must be an original piece composed entirely of items considered to be trash. GRDA encourages participating classes to pick up trash in their neighborhood, on their property, in town or around the school to use in the artwork. The play should depict how litter affects the waterways of the Grand River watershed, the fish and insects that live there, and the animals that use them. Teachers who wish to participate should contact Courtney Stookey at Courtney.Stookey@grda.com or 918-316-7178 for rules and more information. Artwork must be brought to the Center for Ecosystems and Education by 4:30 p.m. on April 14. Many people recognize that litter impacts the oceans, but the same impacts occur in rivers and lakes. I was doing an educational event where I collected macro invertebrates from a stream and found caddisfly larvae stuck in a little peppermint wrapper. I was able to use it to show students how something as small as this packaging had an impact, said Jeri Fleming, of GRDA’s ecosystem and watershed management staff. The class with the winning artwork will receive a free class trip to the Oklahoma Aquarium. Prizes will also be awarded for second and third place. Pieces will be judged on originality/creativity, interpretation of the aquatic theme and use of materials. Each class submitting an artwork will have the opportunity to visit the GRDA Ecosystems and Education Center in Langley to see some of the other artwork on display and learn more about what they can do to help protect resources by water. Students are encouraged to be creative to help raise awareness of the harmful effects of waste on the environment. The winning artwork will be showcased at the updated GRDA exhibit at the Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks. Several other works of art will be exhibited at the GRDA Ecosystems and Education Center. GRDA is committed to promoting environmental education and conservation efforts, and we believe this contest is a great way to inspire young minds to take an active role in protecting our watershed, said the vice- Chair of GRDA Ecosystems and Watershed Management, Dr. Darrell Townsend. We look forward to seeing the creative and innovative ideas students will come up with for this competition. GRDA is Oklahoma’s largest electric utility, funded entirely by revenue from electricity and water sales in lieu of taxes. Every day, GRDA strives to be an Oklahoma Agency of Excellence by focusing on the Five Es: Power, Economic Development, Environmental Stewardship, People, and Efficiency.

