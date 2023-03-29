Priyanka Chopra reveals she left Bollywood because she ‘had a hard time with people’:

Priyanka Chopra has opened up about her decision to leave Bollywood, admitting she had “beef” with people in the industry.

The 40-year-old Indian actress started out as a Bollywood star in the 2000s but moved to America in 2015 when she starred in Quantico.

Discussing her decision to move to Hollywood, the mother-of-one confessed that while she loved working on Bollywood projects, she struggled with people.

Speaking on Dax Shephard’s Armchair Expert podcast, she confessed: “I never said that, so I’m going to say it because you’ll make me feel safe.”

“I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people who didn’t choose me, I had beef with people, I’m not good at playing this game, so I was a little tired of politics and I said that I needed a break.

The former Miss World made her Bollywood debut in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003, with her breakout role coming the following year inAitraaz romantic thriller.

She has also built a prominent fan base with her roles in Fashion, Barfi! and Mary Kom.

While working on the 2011 drama 7 Khoon Maaf, Priyanka was approached to start a music career after recording a demo.

Priyanka explained: ‘This music story gave me the opportunity to go to another part of the world, not to crave movies that I didn’t want but I would need to hit up some clubs and cliques of people.

“It would require crawling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like doing it.

‘So when that music thing happened, I was like “f*** it, I’m going to America” ​​and Interscope [record label] were amazing they threw the building at me.

“I’ve worked with Pitbull, will.i.am, Pharrell, Mathew Koma and so many amazing artists. Had dinner with Bruce Springsteen and his wife, met Jay-Z and Beyoncé!’

She then released singles, but soon realized acting was her true calling.

The actress confessed: “I got completely caught up in this music thing and thought ‘I’m a pop star now, forget this movie thing’, quickly to realize I was much better at my job. daily.”

She ended up doing a few more Bollywood movies before signing a talent show deal with ABC Studios and being cast in the American thriller series Quantico.

The series premiered in 2015 on ABC, with Priyanka making history as the first South Asian to headline a drama series on an American network.

Her Hollywood film debut was in Baywatch where she starred alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

While she still occasionally takes on Bollywood projects, her base is in Hollywood where she lives with her husband Nick Jonas and their 14-month-old daughter Malt.

Priyanka will next be seen in the sci-fi thriller series Citadel.

The new spy series, Citadel, drops its first two episodes on Prime on April 28, followed by a new episode released weekly on Fridays.

It is also the first time she will receive equal pay to the male lead, with the actress previously revealing that she receives the same salary as Richard Madden.