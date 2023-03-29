Priyanka Chopra says she was ‘enlightened’ in Bollywood movies because she was ‘dark’; reveals why she had to do fairness cream ad





Priyanka Chopra, who is a very popular actress in Bollywood, established her career in Hollywood, quitting the Hindi film industry due to dirty politics. The actress joining the movies after winning the Miss World pageant in 2000 has never had an easy journey. Ever since PC made shocking revelations about the dark side of Bollywood and why she left the industry, she’s been buzzing the internet. In the same chat with Dax Shepherd on his podcast, the Citadel actress made some more explosive revelations about being lightened for her dark skin. Also Read – Priyanka Chopra to Sushant Singh Rajput; Karan Johar accused of cornering and playing dirty politics with these Bollywood celebrities The actress admitted colorism is normalized in the industry as she recalls being considered dark early in her career when she didn’t even know what the term meant. She was spotlighted for her roles through makeup, but she did a fairness cream commercial because she was representing a beauty brand. She mentioned that a cutie mark is a very big part of an actress’ trajectory. Also Read – Priyanka Chopra hailed by Apurva Asrani for revealing Bollywood’s dirty truth; “Glad she didn’t end up like Sushant Singh Rajput” Additionally, she recalled how she got a makeup makeover due to her dark skin tone and revealed that lighter-skinned people have an advantage when casting in movies. Priyanka Chopra has said that she has been lit up in many movies thanks to makeup and then explosive lighting. She remembers filming for a song it was called Chitti dudh kudi which means a girl as white as milk and it’s not that but I was playing it and I was really lightened up in the movie .” To read also – Priyanka Chopra in Kangana Ranaut; Bollywood celebrities who came out to talk about dirty politics in Bollywood Work-wise, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the Russo Brothers Citadel spy thriller series which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in April 2023. She also has the American romantic comedy film Love Again which is slated for release on 12 May 2023. After years she will be making a Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtars Jee Le Zaraa which also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube And instagram.

Also follow us on facebook messenger for the latest updates.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/priyanka-chopra-says-she-was-lightened-up-in-bollywood-films-as-she-was-dusky-reveals-why-she-had-to-do-a-fairness-cream-ad-entertainment-news-2383976/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related