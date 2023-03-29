Priyanka Chopra talks leaving Bollywood for America and landing at Quantico – The Hollywood Reporter





Priyanka Chopra Jonas has explained why she left a thriving film career in Bollywood for a risky move to Hollywood, where she eventually landed starring roles in Quantico and the new spy series Citadel. “I was pushed into a corner of the industry. I had people who didn’t cast me for reasons. I had a jam with people. Again, I’m not good at playing this game. I was tired of politics,” Chopra Jonas told Dax Shepard’s Expert Armchair podcast in the March 27 episode. Chopra Jonas has opened up about winning the Miss World beauty pageant in 2000 and being a Bollywood star in the decade that followed before finally heading to Los Angeles in 2015. Chopra Jonas said she faced to pay disparities in India with her male colleagues and that her situation has changed in the current era of streaming as top actresses can market a title as co-leads with men. “Movies are sold on the guy and the girl now. The change was demanded by the new generation who came along and said, “Great, do a Bollywood blockbuster, but with me too,” she said. Another difference with Hollywood is that, for its own star system, it pales in comparison to that of Bollywood. “I don’t think you’ve seen this celebrity. I don’t think Tom Cruise saw that. I’m not that, but we have actors with that allegiance and love,” Chopra Jonas said of the fame and success of India’s top stars. And yet, Chopra Jonas ditched that for Hollywood, a risky transition that depended first on a pop music career in Los Angeles thanks to a deal with Interscope Records. Chopra Jonas has worked with Pitbull, will.i.am, Pharrell and Matthew Koma, and dined with Bruce Springsteen, Jay-Z and Beyoncé. “I was completely caught up in this thing: ‘I’m a pop star now!'” recalls Chopra Jonas. She then decided to return to acting, this time in Hollywood, as it had been her day job in India. She signed with CAA – as the first Indian movie star to join the Hollywood talent agency – and her career in Los Angeles was launched, and ultimately cemented with a talent holding deal signed with ABC Studios, which ‘has been chosen as a leader in Quantum. “So with every job that I got from small roles in feature films that I did, that I needed to build my filmography in English, I had a lot of people that knew me from my movie days. Indian, wondering why I went to Hollywood to do small roles and B-grade movies, that’s what they would say,” added Chopra Jonas summarizing her leap from Bollywood to Hollywood.

