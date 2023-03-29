





He tweeted about Sudhir’s condition and wrote, “Please pray for my dear friend Sudir Naik cricket tester, captain Bombay Ranji Trophy crew.” Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor visited Sudhir in the intensive care today and asked his fans and friends to pray for the cricketer’s health as he is in extremely critical condition.He tweeted about Sudhir’s condition and wrote, “Please pray for my dear friend Sudir Naik cricket tester, captain Bombay Ranji Trophy crew.” Former India fly-half Sudhir Naik was seriously injured in a fall at his home and was taken to the intensive care unit of Hinduja Hospital in Bombay. According to reports, the 78-year-old is suffering from a serious illness. All about Sudhir Naik Between 1974 and 1975, former cricketer Sudhir Naik represented India in three Test matches and two One-Day Internationals.

As well as being the first Indian to score a boundary in an ODI, he made his international debut against England at the Birmingham Test in 1974.

For India, he amassed 141 tries at 11:50 p.m. as well as fifty and 38 tries in ODI. Naik’s home career was significantly more successful than his brief international career, which lasted only a year.

He served as Bombay Ranji captain of the team for several years, and in the 197071 season he even guided them to an unlikely triumph with a weak formation.

In first-class cricket, Naik scored 4,376 runs at an average of 35.29, with seven hundred and 27 fifty-six, including the full score of 200 runs. Talking about Satish Shah Satish has dabbled between Bollywood and TV, the actor was last seen in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, and fans have been eagerly waiting to see the cast together for the third season. Recently, Ratna Pathak Shah , Rupali Ganguly And Sumeet Raghavan had a fun interaction on social media for the same.

