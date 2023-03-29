‘You’ star Victoria Pedretti says a ‘well-known’ actor sexually harassed her on her birthday





Victoria Pedretti makes it clear that her body belongs to her and no one else. The You star said last week on her 28th birthday that a well-known actor had sexually harassed her at the previous year’s celebration. In a since-deleted Instagram post, she said the famous figure approached her casually. On my birthday last year, a well-known actor approached me at a party and said, I’ve jerked you off so many times, she wrote, per BuzzFeed News. I was shocked by the audacity. This is AFTER he expressed how much he RESPECTS me as an actor lol. She posted a nude selfie alongside the allegation. Sometimes I like modesty, sometimes I don’t, Pedretti wrote in the caption, according to the outlet. It’s a joke to think that my own modesty will protect me from any disrespect I might experience as a woman’s body. Also, shout to my body. I like you. You’re mine. Pedretti later suggested she would expose the actor if he continued to harass women. It was deleted via Getty Images It’s unclear if she deleted the post herself or if Instagram deleted it for violating nudity guidelines. Numerous social media outlets pressed Pedretti to identify the stalker. Trust me, I told this person that if I ever hear anything else about him, like, then we have a problem, she said in an Instagram story. But I can take it, I don’t need his career ruined because he said something really stupid. This post started with me wanting to post a nude, then thinking about my birthday, she continued. So the main point was the nude. Especially when it’s like, no matter what you do, people are going to say terrible things and feel empowered to talk about women. Fans said they got her back. i graduated from high school with her and she is truly the sweetest soul; no one deserves this bullshit but ESPECIALLY not her – (@joannabellexo) March 23, 2023 I need his name and address so I can talk to him “nicely” — era vic mandalorian and s&b (@frostironat) March 23, 2023 Need help? In the US, call 1-866-331-9474 or text loveis to 22522 to National Dating Abuse Hotline.

